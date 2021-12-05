Roseland muralists host event to raise money for inaugural art festival

Roseland-based mural artists MJ Lindo-Lawyer and Joshua Lawyer hosted a fundraising event on Saturday in Santa Rosa for their newly created Mural Project nonprofit.

The pair founded the organization in February with the intention of putting on annual Mural Festivals, in which a group of artists will create multiple murals at the same time in one area. The first festival, and focus of the fundraiser, is slated for June 2022. During that event, artists will create ten murals in two weeks along Sebastopol Road in Roseland.

Their long-term goal for the nonprofit is to eventually “saturate the area” with vibrant public works and create an inspiring, creative environment, they explained.

“Our thought is to really bring strong professional artwork to areas that don’t have it,” Lindo-Lawyer said.

The event was held at Shady Oak Barrel House brewery. Money was primarily raised through beer sales, a raffle and silent auction. Donations were also accepted.

The fundraising goal was around $10,000, and funds raised will go toward paying the artists participating in the June festival.

Original work and prints from eight artists, including Lindo-Lawyer and Lawyer, were auctioned off, while two paintings done live at the event by Lawyer and fellow muralist Amanda Lynn were raffled off at the end of the night.

The night was soundtracked by local musicians and catered by the Tacos Tijuana and SoCo Supper Club food trucks. Shady Oaks beer was available for purchase with 20% of the proceeds donated to the Mural Project.

The event featured a gray-scale art wall which attendees decorated with colorful markers and a group drawing activity.

“It’s kind of a metaphor for the idea of what we’re trying to achieve, of, like, adding more color and art to the community,” Lawyer said.