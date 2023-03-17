The Roseland Public Schools District, which serves 2,766 students in Santa Rosa, will have a new superintendent beginning this summer.

On Wednesday, the board of trustees voted to hire Raúl Guerrero, the principal at Calistoga Junior High and former principal at Analy High School.

Guerrero is taking over for Superintendent Héctor Rico, who stepped down for health reasons after leading the district since May 2021. Rico took over after the resignation of Amy Jones-Kerr.

“I am honored to take on this new role,” Guerrero said in a letter from trustees. “I plan to get more acquainted with the Roseland Public Schools community and work towards providing the best learning opportunities for our students.”

Guerrero has more than three decades of education experience, is bicultural and bilingual in English and Spanish. He also participated on a Restorative Culture Collaborative, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Latino Advisory Committee and the Santa Rosa Mayor’s Gang Task Force.

According to his resume, he earned his bachelor’s degree in social science at San Diego State University and his master’s in educational administration at National University.

He said he hopes “to be a catalyst for change in creating a positive and equitable educational environment where staff, students, and community stakeholders can maximize their efforts in closing the opportunity gap by preparing all students for college and career readiness.”

“In addition to Mr. Guerrero’s impressive resume, he possesses the passion and commitment that will lead him to succeed as our Superintendent,” trustees said in their letter, thanking Scott Mahoney and Ron Meza Calloway who served as interim principals.

