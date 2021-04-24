Roseland Public Schools names Santa Cruz educator as new superintendent

The Roseland Public Schools board has hired a veteran Santa Cruz County educator to be the next superintendent of the 2,800-student school district In Santa Rosa.

Héctor Rico, who has worked as teacher and administrator at the local and state level, is presently the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Pacific Collegiate School, a charter school in Santa Cruz.

He is set to take over as acting superintendent in Roseland in May, said Janice Siebert, president of the school board.

“We’re so happy about what’s going on,” Siebert said. “He has the skills that we need, working with community as well as teachers, principals, students and families.”

Rico, 54, said he was excited to get started in Roseland.

“I’ve never been afraid of change,” he said. “That said, I’m human, so of course there’s a little sense of nervousness.”

Rico's arrival in the district comes on the heels of a reckoning in recent months over inequity and discrimination, after students and alumni shared testimonials of negative treatment as people of color, LGBTQ students and members of other marginalized groups attending Roseland schools.

Superintendent Amy Jones-Kerr, who had led the district since 2014, resigned in late November, a month after the complaint-filled school board meeting, though she said her departure was unrelated to the stories shared. Jones-Kerr has remained on paid administrative leave through the school year while. Laurie Biggers, formerly the school district’s director of curriculum and assessment, stepped into the acting superintendent role.

Siebert said that the school board believes Rico’s background and experience equip him to provide what Roseland community members have said the district needs in order to move the school district in a positive direction.

Rico, who immigrated to the United States as a child from the town of Nicolas Bravo in Chihuahua, Mexico, was the first in his family to graduate from high school and the first to attend college. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a bilingual teaching credential from UC Santa Barbara, a masters of school administration from Azusa Pacific University and an administrative credential from Sacramento State before receiving his doctorate in education from UC Berkeley.

“I never imagined I would be in this position,” Rico said. “So I’m deeply humbled and every day I wake up with this sense of responsibility and that I’ve got to do right by my community.”

Rico spent several years as a teacher, first in bilingual 3rd and 4th grade classes and then as a 7th grade language arts and social studies class for English-learners. He then served as a high school administrator at Santa Fe High School in the Whittier Union High School District, and then worked with bilingual programs at the California Department of Education.

Between 2016 and 2019, Rico served as superintendent of Alisal Union School District, where he focused on implementing a family resource center and a Whole Child Division aimed at social-emotional well-being, Roseland Public Schools said in a news release. Rico also worked on expanding digital technology systems and access across the district.

Siebert said that one of Rico’s strengths during the interview process was his refusal to take himself too seriously.

“We need someone who has that humility and self-assurance,” she said. “We don’t want someone who’s out there who our parents and staff can’t relate to.”

His three-year contract begins July 1, with a starting salary of $207,800.

His graduate degrees also will make him eligible for a $1,600 annual stipend, and he is in line for yearly raises based on the average percentage of the negotiated raises for teachers. No other raises were included in the contract, Siebert said.

Roseland Public Schools encompasses six schools serving students from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade. That includes charter campuses Roseland Accelerated Middle School, Roseland University Prep and Roseland Collegiate Prep, which also have a charter school board with which the superintendent works. The district employs about 140 teachers and operates on a budget of approximately $31 million.

Rico said he will use his initial weeks in May to focus on meeting people within and adjacent to the school district. Those conversations will help him determine which areas to build upon, rework or, as he put it, leave alone.

“I’m looking forward to working with the board, the community and the community advocates that have some insight that I don’t have into the district and the history,” Rico said. “Together I think we can identify how to move forward.”

