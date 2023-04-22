Roseland school trustee apologizes after her social media comments anger local LGBTQ+ community

Comments made this week by a Roseland Public Schools trustee on a Santa Rosa nonprofit’s public social media post have caused anger and disappointment among the local queer community and its allies.

Ana Diaz-Garcia, who was elected to the Roseland district’s board of education in November 2022, questioned the age-appropriateness and location of an outdoor summer camp geared toward LGBTQ+ youths scheduled for July 3-7 and held by LandPaths, which provides environmental education and conservation leadership.

Diaz-Garcia apologized for her comments amid backlash from community members and queer-focused organizations.

On Monday, LandPaths shared a public post on Instagram to promote its upcoming Camp Trillium, a nature-focused day camp for queer youth and allies ages 9 to 14, to take place at the Bohemian Ecological Preserve in Occidental. It’s held in partnership with Positive Images, a Santa Rosa nonprofit that provides support to Sonoma County’s LGBTQ+ population.

“At the bohemian, when the (Grove) is nearby? Why this location? Rather than focusing on a certain age group why ALL children?” Diaz-Garcia commented on the post. “I’m sorry this seems totally inappropriate, these are babies 9-14? I can understand 14-18? But Really? These are babies still.”

Commenters were quick to point out that LGBTQ+ youth suffer from high rates of suicide, trauma and mental health issues. They questioned if Diaz’s comments were rooted in homophobia.

Diaz-Garcia told The Press Democrat on Friday that she apologized for her comments and any hurt they may have caused.

“I want to continue to learn and grow,” she said, and added that her comments were misunderstood.

Initially, Diaz-Garcia had publicly doubled-down on her words and characterized the online reaction to her comments and subsequent calls for her resignation as bullying.

After self-reflection, she said, “I apologize that comments that I made on social media were hurtful.”

She added that she will work harder to demonstrate she’s an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, in both her personal and professional life, as well as to make her messages more clear.

This summer will mark Camp Trillium’s third year, said Craig Anderson, executive director of LandPaths. The day camp’s goal is to provide a space for queer youth and allies to make friends and connect with nature.

They also facilitate the typical summer camp activities, such as canoeing, games and learning about plants and animals, he said.

Leilani Clark, communications lead for LandPaths, said they identified a need for a summer camp for 9- to 14-year-olds at the request of many parents of LGBTQ+ youth who said their kids needed a space to connect with their community and be outdoors.

“They were very successful and the parents have continually asked that they come back because their kids have such beautiful experiences at the camps,” Clark said Friday.

All of their youth camps require parental consent, she added.

The Bohemian Ecological Preserve is located about 5 miles south of Bohemian Grove. Clark said it has no affiliation with the restricted 2,700-acre retreat, known as a refuge for the rich and powerful that is shrouded in secrecy.

“Personally, I mostly felt that her concerns came from not understanding or knowing about why these spaces are important,” Chelsea Kurnick, board president of Positive Images, told The Press Democrat.

“It's important for kids from marginalized communities to connect with other kids like them and to be in supportive spaces,” Kurnick said. “We have so much evidence that social connection spaces and positive spaces are critically important for mental health and well being of queer kids.”

The sentiment of Diaz-Garcia’s comments, she said, came across that there was something inherently sexually inappropriate with LGBTQ+ youth or with talking about queer and transgender individuals. “And that's just simply not true,” Clark said.

And the comments come at a time of increasing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment across the nation, she added, particularly with Tennessee’s ban on drag shows and Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” laws.

Diaz-Garcia’s concerns seemed like a reflection of the broader society that isn’t often confronted in the region, said Christian Sullberg, a business owner and LGBTQ+ leader who serves on the board of Positive Images. He joined a call demanding the trustee’s resignation in a Facebook post Thursday.

“When we're seeing local public officials kind of take what appears to be a very targeted kind of stance on this specific group, it would be so different if she was commenting on every religious, county-sponsored youth camp and questioning the age ranges, but essentially she's doing it specifically for an LGBTQIA program, and that's where it just feels really targeting,” he said.