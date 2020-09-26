Roseland voters to select City Council representative for first time

Quote: “As a 27-year community volunteer and lifelong Roseland resident I am the right person at the right time for this job.“

Quote: “As the son of Mexican immigrants who came to the United States to build a better life for their family, I grew up watching how hard work could create the American dream.“

Quote: “I am running for City Council because for too long we have been working for our government when it should be working for us.”

After years of waiting, voters in the largely Latino neighborhood of Roseland in southwest Santa Rosa will be able to cast ballots for a City Council representative from their area for the first time this fall.

Three candidates are actively campaigning for the seat taking in the neighborhood annexed by the city in 2017, along with outlying areas of southwestern and southern Santa Rosa: businessman Eddie Alvarez, neighborhood advocate Duane De Witt and electrical engineer Jorge Inocencio.

The race is one of four City Council seats to be filled in the Nov. 3 election ― the second for Santa Rosa in its transition from at-large citywide contests for council to district-based elections.

When the four newly elected members are sworn in later this year, each of the council’s seven members will have been elected from a different geographic district taking in about 25,000 people, spreading out representation across the city.

The election comes as the city continues to confront its status as the epicenter of the local homelessness crisis and tries to revamp its vision for its downtown, including the goal of adding thousands of new homes in dense complexes. Santa Rosa also will explore ways to aid the local economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while propelling the yearslong recovery from wildfire and working to prevent future catastrophes.

The pandemic alone has had a disproportionately large impact on local Latino residents, the largest concentration of whom live in southwest Santa Rosa. Stretching back decades and perhaps to the city’s founding, no member of the council has come from that part of the city.

But the onset of district elections has created a “wonderfully diverse” 2020 council field in Santa Rosa, said Brian Sobel, a Petaluma-based political analyst, and that’ll be particularly important in Roseland.

“It’s very important,” Sobel said, “because heretofore, one could argue that all council members represented Roseland and its constituents. But actually having somebody who lives there — it’s represented at City Hall in a much different, more pointed way, and that was the whole idea behind these district elections, to force a city to work very, very hard to recognize its demographic makeup.”

So the contest for District 1 is one of the most closely watched, with a particular focus on Latino households ― about 35% of district residents are Latino as are two of the three active candidates.

A fourth candidate, Elizabeth Valente, will appear on the ballot but is not campaigning. In a statement, Valente said she decided to withdraw after realizing she "would not be able to devote the time the position deserves while maintaining my career.“ Valente is executive director for the development firm Gallaher Homes.

In addition to Roseland, District 1 also includes the South Park neighborhood and stretches down Santa Rosa Avenue to Bellevue Avenue. It is bounded to the west by Stony Point Road and the Southwest Community Park.

Eddie Alvarez

Alvarez owns The Hook cannabis dispensary and manages the Joyeria Maria jewelry store in Santa Rosa. He ran for county supervisor in 2008 but dropped out before the primary election to avoid splitting votes with eventual winner, Efren Carrillo. His first bid for City Council that same year was unsuccessful.

The onset of district elections presents Alvarez, 44, a better shot at a council seat, and he said he hopes to bring dignity and recognition to his often-overlooked community.

“I see the pain. I’ve lived the pain,” Alvarez said, speaking of Roseland’s deficit of representation in local government, leading to shortfalls in funding and services. “I’m over it, and I want my people to know there’s something better than being ignored.”

To Alvarez, listening would be a key part of serving on the City Council. He suggested holding some council meetings in District 1 and encouraged city officials to continue seeking ways to improve outreach in the wake of the protests over racial injustice and police brutality following George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

His focus on listening also extends to homelessness. While he said it was important that District 1 not be treated as “the dumping ground of Sonoma County” ― it saw the county’s largest ever unsanctioned homeless camp, numbering more than 200 people at its peak, disbanded in January on the Joe Rodota Trail ― he also advocated for treating people experiencing homelessness as if they were customers.

“And you don’t tell a customer what they need,” he said. “You listen to them.”