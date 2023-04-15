Investigators are “confident” a gunman shot two hostages during an April 6 standoff at a large park as officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, Roseville police officials announced Friday.

James MacEgan of Roseville and his wife, Patricia, were taken hostage at Mahany Park and shot by the suspect in the incident, police said; MacEgan died from his injuries. Additionally, CHP Officer Matthew Hiatt was wounded by gunfire and survived.

Based on evidence and witness statements, investigators are “confident” the suspect, Eric James Abril, fatally shot MacEgan and wounded the others, the Roseville Police Department said in an update Friday after revealing more details about the violent confrontation.

Abril, 35, of Roseville, is accused of murder in MacEgan’s death, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily harm of MacEgan’s wife, attempted murder of a peace officer and of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

Suspect wore a body-armor vest, prosecutors allege

Prosecutors alleged in the complaint that Abril used a 10 mm handgun and was wearing a body-armor vest when he was confronted at the park by CHP officers, who possessed a search warrant for Abril.

Abril’s April 10 arraignment was postponed until Tuesday, when he is scheduled to appear in Placer Superior County. He remained in custody ineligible for bail at the Placer County Jail.

Roseville police on Friday confirmed that CHP officers were conducting “a planned operation” on the afternoon of April 6 and planned to “make contact” with him at Mahany Park. The Police Department said its officers were only aware at the time of the CHP conducting surveillance in the area, but police officials did not know the details of a search warrant.

The CHP has not said why its officers were serving a search warrant about 12:30 p.m. at the 255-acre Mahany Park, where residents gather for walks, visits to a dog park, a library and baseball and softball fields.

The CHP Auburn office has said in a news release that the alleged shooter was the “suspect of an ongoing felony investigation,” and that the suspect fired at officers while running to a greenbelt area, wounding Hiatt. The CHP said it is conducting an administrative investigation regarding the incident and the shooting.

The CHP has not disclosed the nature of the investigation or the search warrant.

Police reveal rounds fired

The Police Department confirmed that six CHP officers were involved in the shooting when they initially contacted Abril, before Roseville officers were called to help.

“As Roseville police officers arrived, the suspect continued to endanger officers and the public in the open space area,” police wrote in Friday’s update. “At which time, three Roseville officers engaged suspect Eric Abril during the encounter.”

Investigators believe Abril then began shooting at officers in the park and fired 15 to 20 gunshots at officers and victims throughout the incident, police said.

CHP officers fired about 15 to 25 gunshots at the suspect during the ordeal; Roseville officers fired six gunshots at Abril.

Police said Abril suffered one gunshot wound to his left arm during the exchange. The Police Department did not know which officer fired the gunshot that hit Abril.