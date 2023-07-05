Facebook verification requires you to log in to verify eligibility, and allows you cast one vote every 24 hours.

The Mendocino County town of Covelo is seeking the help of skateboard icon Tony Hawk.

Members of the Round Valley tribal community hope to boost morale among local youth with the creation of a skate park, a project they said is especially crucial after the recent deaths of two young residents.

They’re angling for the attention of the legendary skateboarder, who they believe could propel the project forward.

“Skate culture ― it’s community,” said Patricia Mera, a Covelo resident who’s leading the Round Valley Skatepark Project. “It’s art, it’s sport, it’s a mental clarity.”

The nearest “real” skate park to Covelo is an hour away in Laytonville. That one took two years to break ground.

But Mera and her team hopes to get their project a push from Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Hero, a competition that awards $10,000 to the winner of a public vote, along with a skate session with Hawk.

The competition is part of The Skatepark Project, a nonprofit founded by Hawk in 2002 that provides grants and guidance to low-income communities to build safe and inclusive public skate parks.

The nonprofit has helped fund 661 skate parks throughout the U.S. by issuing more than $11 million in grants, according to its website.

In early April, Hawk visited the Diné Skate Garden Project, one of the projects his foundation helped fund in a remote Arizona reservation town. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren showed off his skills there in front of Hawk, his childhood hero. It was captured in a viral video during the park’s grand opening.

That’s what inspired Phoenix resident Desiré Fish to enter the contest — not for herself but for the community.

Fish originally hails from Verde Valley, Arizona. Her parents divorced when she was 4 years old and she moved to Covelo, where she lived until she was 12.

“All my memories are there,” she said of Covelo. “The beautiful rivers, the country, the people — everything about it had a lasting impression.”

Covelo is a small, isolated town on the federally recognized Round Valley Reservation. It comprised several tribes, which were rounded up in the mid-19th century and endured several massacres.

Despite Round Valley’s beautiful landscape, community members said, it faces a high rate of poverty, crime and substance use.

“In a town with nothing to do, you find trouble,” Mera said.

The community lost two young people, including a 16-year-old girl, to homicide within three weeks earlier this year. It brought morale to an extreme low, she said.

“It’s heavy,” Mera said. “Those few days, few weeks, first month ― every aspect of it is heavy.”

Mera has been leading the skatepark project for the last year. They hold a monthly skate night at the community’s Building Horizons recreation center, with portable skate ramps and boards donated to kids who need them. “Everyone loves it,” she said.

If chosen as Skatepark Hero’s people’s choice, they would win $10,000 for their project and a skate session with Hawk.

And Hawk will pick one skilled skater “with the most creative boardslide or lipslide” to skate with him at his facility.

“I don't have any desire to have $10,000 or go skating with Tony Hawk ― I mean, that would be cool,” Fish said, “but what I want is for him to go skating with those kids.

“These kids need to see him and for him to see them, and pull some strings so Mendocino County starts paying attention to how cool skate parks can be.”

Fish urges people to vote for the skatepark project on Facebook every day.

“I'm just trying to battle with it and do everything possible to get as many people to see it as possible,” she said.

So far, they’ve made it to the quarterfinals. “We’ll keep battling away,” she added.

She has witnessed the impact skate parks have on generations, she said. She watched skate park initiatives take off in the ‘90s in Phoenix and create a positive outlet for youth.

It would be amazing to see just one in Covelo, she said.

“Those kids need something to build community, but also skateboarding does not have any borders whatsoever,” she said. “It's inclusive of everybody and it brings all types of people together.”

She sees it as an outlet for young people, and one day could include a memorial wall, benches that honor “fallen brothers and sisters,” as well as a kids’ play structure, garden and an adult gym or exercise area.

The project has been a big hit, despite the current lack of a large skate culture in Covelo — which she said is because there is no park.

The first meeting of Mera’s group attracted over 30 people, and the monthly skate nights and skating events at annual festivals, like the Blackberry Festival and Indian Days, have been popular for those learning to skate.

“If you build it, they will come,” Mera said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.