Runners begin weekend of Lake Sonoma 50 races

The Trail Sisters Half Marathon kicked off two days of events tied to the Lake Sonoma 50, a premier ultramarathon on trails around the brimful reservoir.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF

Lake Sonoma is the center of the trail running universe this weekend in Sonoma County, with the region’s premier ultramarathon, the Lake Sonoma 50, set to begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by the shorter-but-still arduous marathon at 8 a.m.

The prelude on Friday featured a half marathon hosted by local running group the Trail Sisters and a “Demos and Donuts” shakeout run hosted by event sponsor The North Face.

Saturday’s races are based out of the Lake Sonoma Visitor Center. For more information, visit lakesonoma50.com.

2023 Lake Sonoma Ultra Recap | Relentless (youtube.com)

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor