Runners race through Napa and Sonoma for Wine Country Half Marthon

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
July 17, 2022, 5:20PM
Hundreds of runners turned out Sunday to line up before what some have described as the “most scenic start lines in all of running” at the Napa-to-Sonoma Wine Country Half Marthon and Rosé 5K.

Sunday’s Half Marathon start, which took place at 7 a.m., was set up at Napa’s Cuvaison Estate Wines.

The 13.2-mile course took runners on an idyllic path through Wine Country and ended at the plaza in downtown Sonoma.

Saturday’s Rosé 5K race, which also attracted hundreds of runners, followed a 3.1-mile course that began and ended at Sonoma Plaza.

