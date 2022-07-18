Runners race through Napa and Sonoma for Wine Country Half Marthon

Hundreds of runners turned out Sunday to line up before what some have described as the “most scenic start lines in all of running” at the Napa-to-Sonoma Wine Country Half Marthon and Rosé 5K.

Sunday’s Half Marathon start, which took place at 7 a.m., was set up at Napa’s Cuvaison Estate Wines.

The 13.2-mile course took runners on an idyllic path through Wine Country and ended at the plaza in downtown Sonoma.

Saturday’s Rosé 5K race, which also attracted hundreds of runners, followed a 3.1-mile course that began and ended at Sonoma Plaza.