Ruptured water main causes temporary shutoff in downtown Petaluma

Businesses and residents in downtown Petaluma had to go without water Monday morning due to a water main rupturing in Telephone Alley, city officials said.

The city first learned about the rupture from the Petaluma Fire Department, which called in the problem at around 5:30 a.m., according to city communications manager Jamieson Bunn.

Workers from the city’s Public Works and Utilities Department soon discovered that a 4-inch, cast-iron pipe had ruptured underground behind the Keller Street parking garage, and they proceeded to shut off water at approximately 6 a.m. to begin repairs, Bunn said.

Staff completed initial repairs on the main by 8 a.m., and after inspections, determined a five-foot section of the pipe needed to be replaced.

As of 12:40 p.m. Monday, water was back on in the area.

The city dispatched Dunrite Maintenance to assist in cleaning any basements that were impacted by the break.

