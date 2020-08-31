Rural Maine wedding led to dozens of coronavirus cases

The setting was rustic, romantic: a lakefront inn in rural Maine at the height of summer. Inside, the bride smiled in a lace-covered V-neck dress.

There was a three-tier cake, a flower garland strung up by the entry and a crowd of about 65 family and friends gathered to celebrate Aug. 7 just outside the rural town of Millinocket.

They clustered together in the restaurant of the Big Moose Inn and spilled into the small lobby, their numbers exceeding the state's 50-person cap for indoor events during the coronavirus pandemic, state health officials would later declare. They were not keeping much distance from one another, other hotel guests noticed, or wearing masks.

It was not until the next day that one of them reported having symptoms of the coronavirus. Soon others did, too. By the end of August, officials with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention had linked at least 87 cases to the wedding - including outbreaks at a jail and a nursing home in York County, more than 200 miles away. And the outbreak turned deadly.

Like a biotech conference in Boston, a college bar in Michigan and a choir practice in Washington state, the wedding became what's known as a "superspreading event" - probably sparked by a single, highly infectious individual who showed no signs of illness and unwittingly shared an enclosed space with many others. The phenomenon occurs when one infection spawns a disproportionate number of others. Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah described it as "a series of concentric rings that get built out, all emanating from this one Aug. 7 event."

The wedding outbreak is especially resonant in America's rural communities, where gatherings are a lifeline and where, some public health experts fear, the lack of significant virus transmission may have lulled residents into a false sense of complacency. The presence of fewer health-care resources means that an outbreak can be especially devastating.

"All the things that make rural America more vulnerable to any kind of disturbance of the equilibrium are magnified tenfold when you're thinking about COVID-19," Shah said, referring to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. "People tend to congregate in small groups in rural areas where they know each other, and that's one of the things that makes rural areas great. But when it comes to COVID, it means that it can rip through a rural area like wildfire."

That has proved true in Millinocket, a close-knit town of about 4,500 once known for its thriving paper mill. Even 12 years after the mill closed, taking jobs and tax dollars with it, most people in town have some connection to it. The population has fallen by half, but with Maine's highest peak as a backdrop, Millinocket's natural beauty is a powerful draw for tourists and residents who remain.

The community had fared better than many parts of the country as the pandemic raged, with Town Manager John Davis saying there were "no cases in town before this." The closest confirmed infections were a town away. Maine has a low average number of new cases, Shah said, and the lowest hospitalization rate in the country.

Now, Millinocket's town hall is closed to the public, and its police department is responding to non-emergency calls by phone only.

The school board voted Tuesday to push back the start of classes two weeks, with two of five members voting against reopening for in-person instruction. Neighboring East Millinocket also delayed classes after two students and six staff members were confirmed to be infected with the virus.

Overnight, Millinocket Regional Hospital saw testing leap from an average of 20 to 25 per day to 100 per day. Administrators there began temporarily limiting services to essential medical care.

"What should have been lasting memories of a perfect day will be forever tainted by this awful virus and its aftermath," the hospital's chief executive, Bob Peterson, said in a statement. "We all must make sacrifices until this virus is under control and that certainly includes gatherings that can be postponed until a safer time."

One infection turned fatal. A woman who died Aug. 21 was not at the event but is thought to have been infected by someone who attended, according to Millinocket Regional Hospital. Theresa Dentremont's husband, 97-year-old Battle of the Bulge survivor Frank Dentremont, is at the same facility being treated for the virus, his son said.

"I had heard the stories about the wedding thing," said Frank Dentremont Jr. of Gulf Shores, Ala. "I thought, 'My dad and stepmom weren't there. They've been quarantining themselves; they'll be fine.' Who could have known?"