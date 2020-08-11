Rural Mendocino County wildfire prompts evacuation warning for about 50 homeowners

Owners of about 50 homes were placed under an evacuation warning Monday as firefighters responded to a wildland fire north of a rural Mendocino County town.

The blaze, named the Mina fire, was reported near Hopper Lane and Crawford Road, north of Covelo at 5:12 p.m., Cal Fire Mendocino Unit Chief George Gonzalez said.

At 9 p.m., the fire was burning 171 acres and 30% contained, Gonzalez said. Some 75 firefighters and 50 members of an inmate fire crew had the blaze surrounded, he said.

The few dozen homeowners north of Covelo were warned Monday they may need to evacuate because of the fire, though that notice was only a warning as of about 8:20 p.m., Mendocino Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shannon Barney said.

Homes in areas north of Refuse road and Charlie Hurt Highway, east of Rifle Range Road, west of Mina Road and south of Zenia Road were among those warned about the potential evacuation.

No injuries were reported. By Monday night, several vehicles were damaged by the flames, Gonzalez said.

