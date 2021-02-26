A pandemic-era crush of new interest in clamming on the California coast and widespread adoption of simple hydraulic pumps that allow people to harvest the shellfish faster and in greater numbers has put abundant clam stocks in newfound jeopardy, prompting state regulators to step in with emergency prohibitions.

The state Fish and Game Commission earlier this month temporarily banned use of the hand-operated, water-squirting pumps that have become the dominant tool of clammers since their introduction about five years ago. The pumps have allowed more shellfish prospectors to haul in their limit of clams, day after day, and helped fuel illegal harvesting of noncommercial species that are winding up on the black market, officials say.

Use of the hydraulic pumps was growing so quickly that regulators feared they might be too late if they allowed the busiest season of the year to come and go before they took action on the devices. A 2019 survey of clams taken in Tomales Bay, one of the state’s hottest clamming areas, showed 85% were obtained with the use of the new tool, which earlier surveys showed coincided with more frequent bag limits.

Homemade 2-person pumps sit in the front of a fishing boat belonging to a group of Richmond, Calif., as they prepare to dig for clams in Tomales Bay south of Dillon Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

"It’s not to say we won’t allow it in the future, maybe under some restrictions,“ said Sonke Mastrup, environmental program manager for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s invertebrate program. ”We just need time to explore it before we let things get any further down the tracks.“

The emergency rule, adopted Feb. 10 by unanimous vote of the state Fish and Game Commission and set to take effect in early March, temporarily bans use of the two-man pumps for as long as a year so the agency can analyze their impact on intertidal clam populations.

State Fish and Wildlife personnel said they view the emergency action as a stop gap measure, given a spike in clamming activity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when shelter-in-place restrictions sparked heightened enthusiasm for outdoor recreation, including visits to the coast.

Wardens are reporting an uptick in citations for illegal conduct facilitated by use of the pumps. That includes cases of individuals trying to pass off buckets of the shellfish as if collected by a whole group when, really, it was two people on a pump who got them all, officials said.

A group of Richmond, Calif., residents head out in Tomales Bay in a boat to dig for clams using the homemade 2-person pumps placed in the front of their boat. Photo taken at Lawson's Landing in Dillon Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

The clams are less frequently chipped or damaged as well, lending themselves to ready sale on the black market, where they have been passed off as high-value geoduck clams from Washington that can garner $30 to $40 a pound, Mastrup said. Game wardens have seized hauls of clams that have been rubber-banded — a trick that helps keep the water inside them, adding to their weight, officials said.

They believe illegally commercialized clams are filling the vacuum left by black market abalone, which have become harder to poach since the sport harvest was suspended in California beginning in 2018.

Pumps ease search, boost harvest

Even law-abiding citizens are making a much bigger dent in the resource than was previously possible.

Through use of the hydraulic pumps, clam prospectors have been able to ease the difficulty of digging up the shellfish, one of the chief obstacles that limited harvests and preserved stocks. And with the pumps catching on among a greater number of users, more people are likely to get a daily limit — and do so repeatedly throughout the season, officials said.

Jonah Craddock and his fiancee Glory Sullivant, left, of Tuolumne, Calif., dig for clams at low tide in Tomales Bay near Dillon Beach, Calif., on Monday, February 22, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

Clam-digging activities also have pushed into wider areas, extracting bivalves that previously were inaccessible and served as “de facto reserve populations,” while also putting protected eelgrass beds at risk, Mastrup and others said.

“The popularity of this pump really exploded,” Mastrup said. “So whenever you see a big shift or, in this case, an increase in recreational take of something that’s been kind of on autopilot at a stable state, you think, ’OK, this might not be safe.’ ”