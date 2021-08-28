Subscribe

Russian River Cycle Service is a go-to spot for bike enthusiasts during the pandemic

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 28, 2021, 12:48PM
If you go

What: Russian River Cycle Service

Where: 6559 Front St., Forestville

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday. Bike rentals and delivery daily by appointment.

Phone: 707-887-2453

Online: russianrivercycles.com, facebook.com/russianrivercycles

Video: vimeo.com/565100257 (Courtesy of Paul C. Miller)

Recommended route for beginners: West County Regional Trail, about 5.5 miles of mostly flat, paved trailway linking Forestville, Sebastopol and Graton. Passes farms, vineyards, cafes and pastures.

As a kid growing up in the Sacramento suburb of Carmichael, Brian Borchers hit the biking jackpot.

Not only was there a nearby field where he could ride over berms and practice jumps, but his father, manager of the base exchange at Mather Air Force Base, often brought home department store-type bikes returned by dissatisfied customers.

“We had a mountain of junk bicycles,” said Brian, 53, who owns Russian River Cycle Service in downtown Forestville with his wife, Lori Borchers, 56.

The ready supply of bikes and parts provided him with endless opportunities to take things apart, piece them together and create oddball creations he calls “Frankenbikes,” rideable Frankenstein versions of bicycles.

“It taught me so much,” he said. “Bikes were my freedom, just like for a lot of people.”

By 15, Brian was working as a “shop rat” at a bike shop. He was an apprentice of sorts, soaking in everything bike-related he could.

Those experiences provided him with a lifelong interest in bikes and a career foundation.

“I wound up working in different capacities in the bicycle industry,” he said. “I got to see lots of different facets in the industry and I just fell in love with it.”

Today the Borchers offer bicycle sales, repairs and rentals. They also sell bike-themed jewelry and paintings created by Lori. Their light-filled shop has a corner location, with four large windows enhanced by outlines of bicycles welded by Brian, including an old-time penny-farthing high-wheeler. They lend an artistic flair to the shop, which also features light fixtures he handcrafted from bike parts and a wall designed with repurposed wooden flooring.

The couple moved from Grass Valley in 2002, when Brian took a break from the bicycle industry. He’d landed a sales job with a tool company, and also spent time as a stay-at-home dad to the couple’s children, now 15 and 20.

After a decade, he was ready to resume his career working with bikes. The family lives in Forestville adjacent to a main bike route to the coast, an ideal location to connect with cyclists. Brian started out small, working from his garage, then built a small shop on their property, providing sales and repairs, later adding bicycle rentals.

Tourists arranging bike rentals weren’t aware they were supporting a mom-and-pop operation.

“They don’t even know they’re calling a dude in his shed in his backyard,” Brian said.

Pandemic business boom

During the coronavirus pandemic, the shop has been a magnet for those eager to get some outdoor recreation. Although it was closed for six weeks during the county’s first stay-at-home mandates, once it was deemed essential “all heck broke loose,” Lori said. “We sold every new bike on the floor within a couple months.”

Her husband often put in 12-hour days; countless people stopped by with dusty bikes that hadn’t been ridden in years, many models with flat tires, broken chains and in general disrepair.

“It was good,” Lori said, “but it was a lot.”

Bike shops across the country faced similar challenges: high demand at a time when it became nearly impossible to secure new bikes, parts and accessories. The demand impacted “everybody all over the world,” Brian said. “Not just California.”

The couple doesn’t have other employees and have done their best to work with distributors, but the backup continues. Brian has “scoured all distribution centers across the U.S.,” trying to score necessary parts, then tries to negotiate on freight rates, which refers to the cost of shipping an item from one location to another. A $10 part he recently found in New York had a $15 freight fee.

Before the pandemic hit, there was a four-year decline across the biking industry, he said. No one could have predicted the stay-at-home mandates that have prevented people from going to the gym, visiting parks and swimming pools and curtailing other recreational opportunities and social gatherings.

All at once, it seemed, long-overlooked bikes were an attractive option for people wanting exercise and a change of scenery. Brian, with a lifetime of experience as a bike mechanic, has transformed countless bikes of all kinds and costs, including hybrids and road bikes, providing customers with safe rides.

It’s been a wild ride

Although he typically uses new parts, he’s been able to secure used parts from a significant supply he accumulated at home. He restores bikes typically for $300, including new tires, seats and brake pads.

“I have a reputation that I can make anything work. Now everybody needs me,” he said with a laugh.

Lori said her husband brings a unique skill set and understanding to his job.

“People don’t understand what it takes to be a really good (bike) mechanic. His reputation is totally on the line. That’s from a lifetime of experience you can’t teach.”

Additionally, Brian builds custom bike frames. His interest in bikes stretches back to age 3, when he got his first bike. It is a purple hand-me-down with a red stripe. He still has the bike he rode as a paperboy for a Sacramento newspaper.

In some ways, the Borchers had an advantage in coping with the challenges of the pandemic. Since opening their shop three years ago, they’ve endured the business impacts of devastating Sonoma County wildfires, local evacuations and the worst flood to hit the Guerneville area in more than 20 years.

“Then we start seeing the pandemic unfold,” Brian said.

It’s been a wild ride for the couple, without question, but one with silver linings.

They credit their faith, an understanding landlord and support from cyclists to keep their business afloat. The couple initially worried about making their rent, “Then a week later we were deemed essential,” Brian said.

“We had such huge support from the community of Forestville,” Lori said. Her husband recalls customers coming in, browsing and “buying something” just to help out the business.

The Forestville Chamber of Commerce recognized the Borchers’ efforts by naming Russian River Cycle Service its business of the year for 2020. The couple appreciate the honor and are just happy they’ve been able to stay in business.

Their dedication to all customers – “bike riders and avid cyclists are two different things,” Brian said – goes back to their first venture in Sonoma County, when they ran a home-based bike business.

New breed of riders

The couple’s expansion to downtown Forestville has been rewarding, even during a global pandemic. Although there have been fewer tourists renting bikes, locals are getting back to cycling.

“We’ve seen so many transformations throughout the pandemic,” Lori said. The couple point to the physical as well as the mental benefits of cycling.

“It changes them for life,” Brian said. “There’s something meditative about the motion, beyond the physicality of it.”

Guerneville resident Dale Dinter purchased a mountain bike from the Borchers at the start of the pandemic. Middle-aged and “right on the cusp” of being pre-diabetic, he took his doctor’s advice to get some exercise. He now rides almost daily “and my blood work came back with numbers that were low.”

Dinter hadn’t been on a bike since college, isn’t mechanical and was “reluctant” to start cycling again. “Brian has a holistic approach and he’s so patient and he listens,” Dinter said. “He made (buying a bike) hassle-free and so easy.” He considers the purchase one of his best investments.

He’s enjoying the “zen” aspects of biking and has improved his outlook, along with his health.

Whether people are cruising around town on their hybrids or pumping along the area’s strenuous hillsides, the Borchers are happy to see so many cyclists enjoying the sport.

“We just want people to rediscover bicycles,” Brian said.

Those new (or returning) to cycling can rent a bike for a few hours – or days – before investing in the sport. All rentals are meticulously sanitized, helmets included and in top repair.

Sonoma County offers numerous scenic options for beginners as well as veteran cyclists, Brian said, with the West County and Russian River areas among his favorite destinations. Where else, he asks, can riders explore landscapes ranging from the redwoods to the coastline to miles of open dairylands – with everything from flat, easy trails to forested steep terrain for heart-pumping rides?

“It’s so wonderful,” he said. Lori added, “You’re in the midst of beauty wherever you’re going.”

