Russian River Empowerment Center moves online to help at-risk West County adults

Much like the community it serves, the Russian River Empowerment Center continues to overcome adversity to help West County residents in need.

During the deluge of February 2019, the center, which provides classes, seminars, support services and peer groups for at-risk and vulnerable adults in the Russian River Valley, lost its permanent Guerneville home and moved into the Monte Rio Community Center.

Next came the pandemic, which forced the Empowerment Center to close and move programs online.

Most recently — in August — the Center survived mandatory evacuations in Guerneville and Forestville during the Walbridge fire.

Today, the Empowerment Center operates almost entirely in virtual space, offering a host of free online classes, Zoom sessions, check-in calls and broadcasts on Facebook. All told, the center serves a community of about 40 adult individuals. For many of these “members,” this programming is the only persistent connection to services right now.

“The Center provides perfect venue for bringing people out of isolation in this unique time,” said Program Manager Michael Martin. “Between the fires, the pandemic, life in the forest, and anything else our members might be grappling with, having a place to talk and share is critically important.”

Program lineup

The Russian River Empowerment Center operates under the auspices of West County Community Services, a multi-service human services agency for western Sonoma County.

Christy Davila, clinical director for the parent organization, said Empowerment Center programs are based on a recovery model instead of a medical model, which means work is driven by peer groups. Most of these groups practice “counseling” through storytelling and sharing feedback with each other.

“Our people have lived experience with mental health struggles, and that makes them more relatable to others who are grappling with similar issues,” she said. “It means that our people have a deeper level and understanding of challenges of life. That golden thread of our human existence is a need to connect and belong. And they receive it (at the center).”

Center programming is varied; there are sessions four days a week. On Mondays, facilitators encourage members to reflect on mental health, self-care, connectedness to human emotions and affirmations. On Tuesdays, they deliver advice for managing relationships during the pandemic. Wednesday meetings revolve around writing prompts that encourage members to reflect on what they are grateful for, where they observed love in their lives, how they can do better. Thursday meetings incorporate meditation.

Additional classes encourage members to engage in music-making, watch and comment on TED talks, share tidbits about their lives, and consider three things that may support them while the physical center is closed.

Volunteers also staff a “warm line” which members can call or text, just to talk.

Davila said the group is constantly looking for new members, largely because of the remoteness of the Russian River Valley. Most of these efforts are by word-of-mouth through the at-risk community.

“There are some people we haven’t been able to reach because of connectivity issues,” she said, noting that cell service in the Valley is spotty. “Overall, I think the new model has helped us. Before the pandemic some of our members had trouble getting into the physical center, but now they can pop in virtually and be done in an hour.”

Building connections

Rena Morabe, who serves as a peer support aid, runs some of the Center’s workshops and one-on-one sessions. She says some take place in real-time, while others are asynchronous.

“Community and cooperation are what keep societies functioning in a healthy way, but everybody has got to be willing to give of themselves for the betterment of all,” she said. “Our approach helps find solutions together and come up with strategies and coping mechanisms and skills that are helpful and not harmful.”

Morabe isn’t just a facilitator; she’s a member, too. She speaks openly about her experiences with mania and depression, and notes that she has not had a steady place of residence since the pandemic began. Morabe fielded interviews for this story from a friend’s house in Sebastopol.

Other members said the sessions have been invaluable.

Erica Oganessian, who has attended meetings both in-person (before the pandemic) and online (during it) for the last 18 months, said she feels “comfortable” and “safe” as a part of the Empowerment Center community.

“I find the activities enjoyable and view my peers as a surrogate family,” she said. Oganessian added that she finds security knowing that her peers are available online whenever they need them, which has brought her comfort during the pandemic.

Paul Toewater, who has participated as a member in various classes for the better part of eight years, agreed.

Toewater noted that he feels at home with people enduring some of the same challenges as he.

“There is acceptance there and understanding; stereotypes seem to wither in the peer audience,” he said. The long-time west county resident said that while he has attended virtual meetings, they are not an adequate substitute, and that he prefers the intimacy and camaraderie of meeting with peers face-to-face.

“The laughter and engaging each other is very missed,” he said. “Contact is very important to my well-being. I feel like the computer is half a solution. The isolation from each other (can be) detrimental to my mental state.”

What’s next

With no end to the pandemic in sight, Empowerment Center officials expect to continue virtual programming through the end of the year — and possibly beyond.

Ultimately, however, the plan is to reopen the physical location in Monte Rio.

Looking forward, Martin, the program manager, said he plans to roll out new types of get-togethers. Starting this month, center officials will sponsor regular in-person meet-ups during which small groups of members will converge on an open-air space, wear masks, and stay six feet apart while they communicate and reconnect. Martin plans to lead those groups.

Though West County Community Services receives funding from a variety of state and federal sources, the organization always can use additional donations to support its programs.

For more information on how to get involved, visit westcountyservices.org.