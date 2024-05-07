Federal judge: Russian River dam releases are violating Endangered Species Act

A federal judge ruled Monday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has violated the Endangered Species Act by disturbing salmon populations through flood-control releases from Coyote Valley Dam into the Russian River.

Those releases into the Russian River, which relieve pressure upstream from the 66-year-old dam during rainy months, kick up sediment from the bottom of Lake Mendocino, a sprawling reservoir that serves as critical water storage for Sonoma County.

The sediment increases turbidity in the Russian River that harms and harasses coho, Steelhead and Chinook salmon in violation of the Endangered Species Act’s mandate to protect the species, U.S. District Court of Northern California Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley ruled.

Corley was acting on a lawsuit brought by Sean White, who has spent much of his career involved in the Russian River in one way or another, serving as general manager of the Russian River Flood Control and Water Conservation Improvement District before moving in 2015 to direct sewage and water services for the city of Ukiah.

White brought the lawsuit as a private citizen, according to his attorney, Phil Williams. The Endangered Species Act, one of the nation’s bedrock environmental laws, allows for citizens to sue government entities, businesses or individuals they believe to be violating the act.

“Today’s ruling from the Northern District confirms there has been complete institutional failure in protecting endangered species from the effects of Coyote Valley Dam — essentially reducing our beautiful river to a dirty, muddy mess,“ White said in a news release.

While Corley ruled against the Corps of Engineers, she did not order them to stop making releases. With the wet season now mostly in the rear view mirror, the judge said in her ruling that issuing an immediate injunction was unnecessary, as dam operators were shifting from flood control to water supply operations, which are managed by the Sonoma County Water Agency.

Instead of issuing an immediate injunction, the judge said she would take the matter back up in August, and look to see if the Corps had taken steps toward crafting a new management plan for making the releases that might better protect the fish.

Until then, “there is no reason … to step into the shoes of the expert agencies to prematurely determine what is the best dam operation practice,” for the fish, Corley wrote.

This story is developing and The Press Democrat is seeking reactions from the parties in the case and other stakeholders interested in the dam. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @AndrewGraham88