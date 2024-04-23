Teen found dead in Russian River ID’d

Authorities on Tuesday identified the teenager who was found dead after going missing in the the Russian River earlier this month.

Justin Huang, 14, of San Francisco, was one of two teenage boys who were reported missing in the river just after 4:30 p.m. April 11 north of Forestville, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Rob Dillion said.

The other boy pulled himself out of the water and was taken to the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities never disclosed the extent of his injuries.

But Huang remained lost.

Search and rescue efforts involving multiple agencies continued until about 11 p.m. April 11 and resumed the next morning in the water at Steelhead Beach. About 10:30 a.m. April 12, Napa County’s remote-operated, underwater sonar equipment spotted Huang’s body.

The water that day was calm on top but had “deep pockets of swift water moving underneath,” Dillion told The Press Democrat. Flows of 1,500 cubic feet per second were recorded April 12 at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hacienda Bridge gauge in guerneville, the closest gauge to Steelhead Beach.

The Sonoma County Coroner has yet determined Huang’s cause of death because an autopsy has not yet been conducted.

Dillion said he did not know when the autopsy is scheduled.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.