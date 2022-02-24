Subscribe

Russian Riverkeepers Clean Team enjoys tackling the dirty work

ANN CARRANZA
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 24, 2022, 10:53AM
It’s hard to imagine that playful pranksters can be found from Cloverdale to Guerneville and all the way out to the Sonoma County Coast, ankle deep in water, mud and blackberries. Or maybe they’ll take off in a kayak or canoe, tugging tires out of sandbanks, maneuvering into the underbrush to pull plastic bags from branches and off banks. Where there’s trash to be found along the creeks of the watershed, you’ll find the Russian Riverkeeper Clean Team tackling the dirty work with gusto and a fun-loving spirit, ready to collect trash treasures.

The director, Carol Shumate, rides around with a plastic skeleton strapped into a seatbelt in her vehicle, while jauntily sporting a ball cap.

“We work our volunteers to the bone,” Shumate quips.

The Clean Team collects trash by the pound — two million to date and they do it every single week, and on some weekends, too.

Shumate has been “tackling trash” since 2015, according to the Russian Riverkeeper’s website, first as a volunteer, then as a coordinator of clean camps, now as the director of the Clean Team.

Collecting little treasures

Many of the members of the Clean Team find treasures among the trash, collecting items that are unique, valuable, odd or interesting. Some of those items end up in collections, others may be recycled and most end up in a landfill.

Shumate’s collection includes a pewter pitcher but at the apex of her collection are her silver spoons, which probably number around a dozen, some of them valuable if they were still part of a set. She once found a knife worth $175. She also collects the quirky: A seven-ounce beer can with an old pull tab that has never been opened.

In October and December, the Russian River ‘flushed’ meaning the water levels rise high and quickly, according to Shumate. The problem with a flush is the river takes anything it can grab and pulls it in. The river has taken docks from the banks, ice chests left outside, yard furniture and the detritus that someone might “pick up later.”

It’s all not good for our watershed.

When the river flushed she was out there with her regular crew of volunteers, many of whom have been homeless, trying to keep as much trash as they could from entering the waterways.

Turning their around

One priority of the the Clean Camp program is to help manage the garbage at local homeless camps to prevent them from getting into the river. The team provides bags, people pick up the trash and stage the bags for collection. It’s a system that works and the camps are much cleaner than they once were, though the work of clearing old abandoned camps goes on.

Dawn Anderson, 62, was homeless for 20 years. She joined the program and said it helped with her self-esteem, helped her get clean and into a home. She met Shumate about seven years ago when the team came to assist in cleaning up Anderson’s camp.

“When you have no home and you’re packing your stuff into the camps, you have your water, your blankets, your food, you have nothing left to physically pack out the garbage,” she said. “It’s about survival.”

Anderson said shop owners would look away and not speak to those who are homeless in Guerneville, but when they gathered their pickers and buckets, they were welcomed as part of the community.

“When my children were little and I’d see a homeless person coming, I’d cross the street, too. It’s not like I don’t understand, but I wish people would stop and think instead of being afraid,” she said. ”Look at the other person and don’t judge a book by its cover.”

The sadness in her voice was palpable.

And working with Clean Camps and Clean Team made her feel “really great as a person.”

Although Anderson’s collecting days are over, she has two mementos that help her remember those times — photographs with her daughter, one in a camp when they were using, and a new one, the victory photo, showing them both clean.

“It takes a village. I’ve been almost six years clean. I have a lot of good friends in Guerneville who help me get through and clean up,” said Anderson.

Anderson and Shumate are friends and keep in touch.

Inspiring more volunteers, collectors

Shumate’s compassion has no end, said teammate Aaron Boice.

The 50-year-old has been working to clean up the creeks for years. Most times when there’s a cleanup in the Santa Rosa area, he’s out there helping.

“You have to have a sense of humor because you can end up hating this work if you don’t,” Boice said.

His clean up work began through another Russian River Keeper.

One day, as Boice rode his bike along the Santa Rosa Creek, he saw a woman cleaning up trash. He stopped to tell her what she was doing was awesome. They introduced themselves and he learned she was Robin Factor, part of the now-defunct Clean River Alliance. She said she’d contact him the next time they were doing a cleanup in the area. She did, and a volunteer was born.

“I fell in love with volunteerism and cleaning the river and even the ocean (beaches) a couple of times a year,” Boice said.

Boice is an avid collector, with an intent for his collections. He mentions that he could keep copious numbers of Styrofoam “somethings” or plastic bags but his idea is more esoteric. His biggest collection is of balls — while they are mostly tennis balls, he also has soccer balls, a basketball and several hundred golf balls. He takes the air out of the big ones in order to store them. In addition, he has a collection of empty miniature alcohol bottles.

“There are animals in this habitat, and they can’t do anything about the trash, so I do it for them,” he said.

He added he’s aware of nesting animals and “gathers intelligence” from the community of fellow trash warriors or animal warriors who keep the crew out of sensitive areas.

Boice said nature is important but he still only picks the trash battles he can win. And he thinks everyone has a chance to get the trash off the streets and keep it out of the storm drains.

“If you see something and you think somebody should do something about it, you are somebody, do something. Every little piece counts,” said this self-proclaimed trash warrior.

Priorities lie in picking up trash

Ernie Locosolo was originally inspired by Chris Brokate, of the aforementioned Clean River Alliance. The 72-year-old Locosolo has rheumatoid arthritis, but he keeps plugging along.

Last weekend’s creek cleanup near Fulton led him to pull shrink wrap out of tree branches.

While Locosolo’s health gave him a hiatus about five years ago, he bounced back and, “decided to do something that continues to be worthwhile.”

The Vietnam veteran said there has been nothing as hard as that, so he keeps going.

“My interest is in keeping the creeks and river banks clean,” he said. “Carol (Shumate) is a lot stronger and does a lot more things than I would, so if I can help her, that’s what I do.”

He admits that helping Shumate is a factor high on his list and, “she has more compassion than anyone I know.”

He said that after major flooding they see big items like propane tanks, docks, garbage cans, household items all end up on sandbars in the lower river. He admits to not liking canoes very much, but with Shumate paddling and others, they are able to do a huge cleanup.

Locosolo is retired and was once self-employed in the collectables business. He said that he works at not collecting. The most interesting item he found, though, was a red glass ball from a Japanese finishing net that had backed up into the river from the ocean. That is something he kept.

What he didn’t keep was a red mercury sodium light bulb from a Japanese ship he found at Salmon Creek Beach. It was quite unusual as a find.

He has a message for the public, as well, “be mindful about not tossing things out on the road. There’s so much illegal dumping because the cost of the dump keeps going up.”

“At first I was upset at having to clean the same areas over and over but I resigned myself that no one else is going to do it, so I don’t get made anymore,” Locosolo said. “You must have to overlook that part and not take it personally.”

And their work continues. The number of volunteers varies. Shumate prioritizes her list of locations for the Clean Team, what is most likely to get in the river or to have a negative impact on the water is always top priority. The rest will wait for another day.

