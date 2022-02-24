Russian Riverkeepers Clean Team enjoys tackling the dirty work

It’s hard to imagine that playful pranksters can be found from Cloverdale to Guerneville and all the way out to the Sonoma County Coast, ankle deep in water, mud and blackberries. Or maybe they’ll take off in a kayak or canoe, tugging tires out of sandbanks, maneuvering into the underbrush to pull plastic bags from branches and off banks. Where there’s trash to be found along the creeks of the watershed, you’ll find the Russian Riverkeeper Clean Team tackling the dirty work with gusto and a fun-loving spirit, ready to collect trash treasures.

The director, Carol Shumate, rides around with a plastic skeleton strapped into a seatbelt in her vehicle, while jauntily sporting a ball cap.

“We work our volunteers to the bone,” Shumate quips.

The Clean Team collects trash by the pound — two million to date and they do it every single week, and on some weekends, too.

Shumate has been “tackling trash” since 2015, according to the Russian Riverkeeper’s website, first as a volunteer, then as a coordinator of clean camps, now as the director of the Clean Team.

Collecting little treasures

Many of the members of the Clean Team find treasures among the trash, collecting items that are unique, valuable, odd or interesting. Some of those items end up in collections, others may be recycled and most end up in a landfill.

Shumate’s collection includes a pewter pitcher but at the apex of her collection are her silver spoons, which probably number around a dozen, some of them valuable if they were still part of a set. She once found a knife worth $175. She also collects the quirky: A seven-ounce beer can with an old pull tab that has never been opened.

In October and December, the Russian River ‘flushed’ meaning the water levels rise high and quickly, according to Shumate. The problem with a flush is the river takes anything it can grab and pulls it in. The river has taken docks from the banks, ice chests left outside, yard furniture and the detritus that someone might “pick up later.”

It’s all not good for our watershed.

When the river flushed she was out there with her regular crew of volunteers, many of whom have been homeless, trying to keep as much trash as they could from entering the waterways.

Turning their around

One priority of the the Clean Camp program is to help manage the garbage at local homeless camps to prevent them from getting into the river. The team provides bags, people pick up the trash and stage the bags for collection. It’s a system that works and the camps are much cleaner than they once were, though the work of clearing old abandoned camps goes on.

Dawn Anderson, 62, was homeless for 20 years. She joined the program and said it helped with her self-esteem, helped her get clean and into a home. She met Shumate about seven years ago when the team came to assist in cleaning up Anderson’s camp.

“When you have no home and you’re packing your stuff into the camps, you have your water, your blankets, your food, you have nothing left to physically pack out the garbage,” she said. “It’s about survival.”

Anderson said shop owners would look away and not speak to those who are homeless in Guerneville, but when they gathered their pickers and buckets, they were welcomed as part of the community.

“When my children were little and I’d see a homeless person coming, I’d cross the street, too. It’s not like I don’t understand, but I wish people would stop and think instead of being afraid,” she said. ”Look at the other person and don’t judge a book by its cover.”

The sadness in her voice was palpable.

And working with Clean Camps and Clean Team made her feel “really great as a person.”

Although Anderson’s collecting days are over, she has two mementos that help her remember those times — photographs with her daughter, one in a camp when they were using, and a new one, the victory photo, showing them both clean.

“It takes a village. I’ve been almost six years clean. I have a lot of good friends in Guerneville who help me get through and clean up,” said Anderson.

Anderson and Shumate are friends and keep in touch.

Inspiring more volunteers, collectors

Shumate’s compassion has no end, said teammate Aaron Boice.

The 50-year-old has been working to clean up the creeks for years. Most times when there’s a cleanup in the Santa Rosa area, he’s out there helping.

“You have to have a sense of humor because you can end up hating this work if you don’t,” Boice said.

His clean up work began through another Russian River Keeper.

One day, as Boice rode his bike along the Santa Rosa Creek, he saw a woman cleaning up trash. He stopped to tell her what she was doing was awesome. They introduced themselves and he learned she was Robin Factor, part of the now-defunct Clean River Alliance. She said she’d contact him the next time they were doing a cleanup in the area. She did, and a volunteer was born.