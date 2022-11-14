Russian traditions celebrated at Christmas Bazaar and Food Festival

Anthony Maximov wore his shiny blue tradition Russian blouse reverently on Sunday.

His outfit was one of many traditional and cultural gems showcased during Santa Rosa’s annual Christmas Bazaar and Food Festival hosted by Saints Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church

Maximov, 24, said he is very fond of the nearly 30-year-old celebration and has rarely missed attending it.

“I have fond memories of the traditions I grew up with,” he said, adding that his family is from eastern Russia. “Even though I’m a third-generation American, I’m proud to know about my culture’s history and my roots.”

He shared that his 86-year-old grandfather, who was from Kamchatka, a peninsula in Russia, landed in San Francisco — with his family — in the 1950s,

Maximov, who stood behind a long table, showcased a number of his favorite goods during Sunday’s festival, including boxes made of birch bark, which he said he brought back from his trips to Moscow.

Besides the wares and crafts and artwork, local residents with ties to Ukraine, Russia, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Palestine also enjoyed the traditional Russian and Eritrean dishes, flavored vodka tastings, and gifts offered at the event.

Hungry families seated at outdoor tables feasted on a selection of dishes, such as beef Stroganoff, cabbage rolls, piroshki, small, filled pastries, and borscht, a beet soup.

Inside the church, adorned with twinkling Christmas lights were long table lined with decorative pieces of wooden art, and kitchenware brought back from Russia.

Sunday’s celebration took place early as Russians traditionally celebrate Christmas — or Рождество (Razdestvo) — on Jan. 7.

That didn’t seem to bother Anna and Dennis Judd.

The Sebastopol couple, whose families have ties in Moscow and Ukraine, said they are proud of their unified families in spite of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, which began in February.

“When people hear my Russian accent, all the negativity comes to mind ... about the war and politics,” said Anna Judd, who moved from Moscow to Syracuse, New York in 1990. “Our families are Russian and Ukrainian and we live in peace! How about that?”

Dennis Judd, whose family is from the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, agreed.

“I don’t like war,” he said. “You hear stories from both sides but they don’t match ... what matches is people are getting killed and losing their homes. If we can focus on and begin with our cultures’ commonalities ... that could help solve things.”

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, we’re family here,” Anna Judd said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.