Ruth Asawa’s sculptures set to return to Old Courthouse Square, in bronze as she intended

Consider it a lesson in patience. It has now been nearly four decades since artist Ruth Asawa paid her first visit to Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square to observe that things had gone very wrong, artistically speaking, on that historic spot.

“You don’t need just a fountain,” she told city leaders – not in those words exactly but something very similar, delivering a strong message that the whole square needed to be redesigned, side to side, end to end. And she was emphatic that the work she was being asked to create, which was to turn an existing gray concrete box with water spouts into a work of art, should be done in bronze. Nothing less.

But city officials, citing budget concerns, chose to ignore her suggestions. They offered her the $100,000 they had budgeted for art to “save” that fountain. It was not enough, however, to pay for the favored medium of so many noted sculptors, including Azawa. Her own glorious San Francisco works had become instant landmarks and tourist attractions. There was the bronze Mermaid Fountain in Ghirardelli Square and Children’s Fountain around a corner from Union Square and the giant origami-style “Aurora” on the San Francisco waterfront, in gleaming stainless steel. Rather, the best they could afford was a design in bas-relief concrete resin, requiring much closer scrutiny and lacking any reflection the sun had to offer. To say that Asawa was disappointed is understatement.

More’s the pity that Ruth couldn’t live long enough to get the same bad news-good news message that turned up in my email a couple of weeks ago.

Word is that the panels, carefully conserved during the long reunification process, have nonetheless deteriorated some over the years — even before they were stored. Now there are tiny fissures which put them in danger of breakage. That’s the really bad news.

The really good news is that they can still be the master panels for bronze casting!

And according to Tara Thompson, Santa Rosa’s arts coordinator, there is money enough in the fountain fund to accomplish this. The Asawa family (Ruth and her architect husband Albert Lanier had six sons and daughters — a family now increased by a generation and more) are understandably cooperative in this process, understandably pleased that their mother’s plan for her Santa Rosa sculpture will, finally, be the way it should have been from the start.

Ruth Asawa lived 26 years after completing her Santa Rosa work, long enough to learn how much the art world had come to value her creations. Author and journalist Marilyn Chase, in her Asawa biography published last year, “Everything She Touched, The Life of Ruth Asawa,” has a lot to say about the artist’s disappointment in Santa Rosa’s inability or unwillingness to pay the price to do it right.

We were sorry, too. But those who followed the three-year project carefully, were also fascinated by the way Asawa involved others in the work. It was undoubtedly her dedication to art as participatory and the opportunity to bring her art to children once more, that stopped her from flatly declining Santa Rosa’s concrete commission.

Her unique approach to sculpture was to make her figures initially in baker’s dough – an inexpensive medium that had been a favorite of kids for ages, playing with the leftovers from their mothers’ baking day, generations before Play-Doh. The figures could then be replicated in clay and used as molds for bas-relief concrete forms — if not bronze.

Chase, who teaches in UC Berkeley’s graduate school of journalism, writes: “However, Ruth didn’t compromise on her collaborative vision: she wanted to involve the community’s schoolchildren in sculpting one of the panels. Conceptually, her design — like the Union Square fountain — was made to showcase the work of many hands, especially the little ones.”

Asawa had chosen nearby Luther Burbank Elementary School as a base for her work, enlisting all the students in creating bread dough molds of Pacific coastal sea life creatures for a portion of the fountain. And she had immersed herself in local history, meeting with many who could talk with some authority on the subject.

Chase sums up: “The fountain’s design — a historical tableau of Sonoma County — was collaborative. She consulted all the city’s constituencies to ensure the subject matter would be backed by a consensus of the community. Figures in the tableau would include early Spanish governors, basket-weaving Indians, and Chinese farmers and railroad workers. Luther Burbank had a spot. So did Snoopy, the canine hero of the comic strip Peanuts. The Sonoma Mission and Buena Vista Winery would figure on the sculpted walls wrapping around the fountain.”

At the dedication in 1987, Asawa was there, wearing a floppy white hat and her very best smile as the joyful crowd celebrated with her, unaware that she was between hospital stays, having been recently diagnosed with lupus, a debilitating disease of the immune system. The Santa Rosa sculpture was one of her last large works. If she ever visited here after the dedication, she slipped in and out of town without notice.

She devoted the remaining years of her life (she died in 2013 at the age of 87) to her hanging or standing wire sculptures, many shown in a retrospective exhibit at the DeYoung Museum in 2006, and some bringing as much as $1.4 million at New York auctions. A variety of her work made very public appearances last year with the US Postal Service issuance of a “forever” postage stamp in her honor.

Chase, who learned of the bronze decision last week, had this to say: “I like to think Ruth Asawa would be elated by the idea that her fountain — more than three decades after it was first unveiled — may finally be recast in bronze as she first hoped! The schoolchildren who collaborated in modeling sea creatures are all grown up now. But their creations can get a second life in the warm patina of the bronze the artist loved.”

When is it too late to apologize? If, as some would suggest, there is no deadline for setting things right, for admitting mistakes, for not fully appreciating the moment in history, then Santa Rosa owes Ruth Asawa an apology. She was right about the fountain. She was absolutely right about the square.

So, we say we’re sorry it took so long — and we can only express our gratitude for the “intervention” of the sculpture gods, who cracked and crumbled some corners of those amazing panels as a clear message to “Bronze that beauty! Get it right this time!”