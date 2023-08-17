Fire destroys RV south of Santa Rosa

A fire Thursday morning destroyed a recreational vehicle parked south of Santa Rosa, fire officials said.

The Sonoma County Fire District was dispatched at 6:37 a.m. to a fire near Santa Rosa Avenue and East Robles Avenue, spokesperson Karen Hancock said, where an 18-foot-long RV was on fire.

No occupants were seen in the area, but it appeared someone was living in the RV.

There were no injuries reported, and no businesses near the vehicle were damaged.

Crews knocked down the fire in about 10 minutes and spent about 45 minutes putting out hot spots and doing cleanup, Hancock said.

A portion of West Robles Avenue was briefly closed.

The RV’s cab and living area were a total loss, Hancock said, but its motor and front remained intact.

Fire investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department assisted at the scene.

