RV sale leads to Monte Rio stabbing, investigators say

An argument over an RV sale resulted a woman being slashed with a knife Monday afternoon in Monte Rio, investigators said.

Brooks Thompson, 55, is suspected of attacking the woman about 4:30 p.m. Monday at a home on River Way, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested at his home on River Boulevard on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and later released after posting $30,000 bail.

Thompson’s relationship with the victim and who was buying or selling the RV weren’t specified.

Investigators found the victim “bleeding profusely from her arm,” according to the Sheriff’s Office, which added that emergency personnel used a tourniquet to stanch the blood.

They determined the victim was walking away from the suspect during the argument when he swung a knife toward her forearm before driving from the scene.

Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital for a laceration to her forearm and it’s believed she would have bled to death if a tourniquet had not been applied, officials said.

