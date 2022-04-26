Sacramento armed standoff ends with surrender, hostage safe

SACRAMENTO — An armed suspect who held someone hostage in a Sacramento home surrendered early Tuesday after a long standoff with police and the victim was safe, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody in the early morning hours, the Sacramento Police Department said in a brief social media post.

ADVISORY: Officers are in the area of 58th St and Fruitridge Rd as they attempt to contact a subject who may have fired a gun. This information is preliminary and all updates will be made through Twitter. Please avoid the area and plan for alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Y9RPlBGPYR — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 25, 2022

“The victim is safe,” it said. “Reduced police presence will remain as detectives have responded to process the scene.”

There was no immediate information on the identities of those involved or the motive.

Officers first responded to the scene to find someone “who may have fired a gun” around 11:15 a.m. Monday. Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were brought in.

Police later tweeted that “it is believed that the armed suspect is holding at least one individual against their will inside the residence” and that negotiators had established some contact in an effort to peacefully resolve the situation.