Sacramento City College professor drowns at Folsom Lake

Aug. 12—A professor at Sacramento City College drowned at Folsom Lake on Aug. 1, authorities confirmed to SFGATE on Thursday.

Tanya Rodriguez, 49, drowned at Beals Point on Folsom Lake, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. The investigation was handled by California State Parks.

Rodriguez's young nephew was present at the time of the drowning, CBS Sacramento reported.

"That child was found later kind of wandering in the park by some passerby's, and they guided him up to the entrance station when they couldn't locate his guardians," California State Park Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay told the news outlet.

Rodriguez previously served as an assistant professor at John Jay College in New York, according to her curriculum vitae. She received her PhD in philosophy from the University of Minnesota in 2007 with a dissertation titled "Empathy at the Intersection."

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that philosophy faculty member Tanya Rodriguez has passed away," a Facebook post shared by Sacramento City College said Monday.

The college said Rodriguez joined the faculty in August 2015 and spent "six years inspiring students with her love of philosophy and wonderful sense of humor."

"She was a bright presence on our campus and we will all feel the loss of such a vibrant soul," the post said.