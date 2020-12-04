Sacramento County sheriff who has refused to enforce virus restrictions tests positive for COVID-19

When California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide mask-wearing mandate in June, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said he would not enforce the order. In November, as the state neared a breaking point days ahead of Thanksgiving, Jones once again pushed back, refusing to enforce compliance with the state's social distancing and gathering rules.

"We will not dispatch officers for these purposes," Jones said in a statement.

Now, he has tested positive for the coronavirus after being recently exposed to a colleague, according to a statement from the sheriff's office on Wednesday.

Jones, a Republican who was first elected as county sheriff in 2010, started to notice mild symptoms last Friday, including fever, headache, congestion and lightheadedness, before testing positive on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

"He started feeling better Sunday morning, and today has almost no remaining symptoms," the statement said.

Jones is quarantined, as is his family, who have been tested and are awaiting their results, according to the sheriff's office.

"The Sheriff is only one of dozens of Sacramento Sheriff's Office employees who, despite rigorous institutional safety practices and following all recommended personal safety protocols, have contracted the virus while performing their essential duties protecting and serving their community or, as in the Sheriff's case, supporting and interacting with those dedicated women and men," the statement said.'

Jones is not the first elected official to oppose enforcing coronavirus restrictions only to later get the virus. In June, an Arizona sheriff who vowed one month earlier to not enforce stay-at-home orders tested positive for the coronavirus. Alabama Republican Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who spoke out about Republican Gov. Kay Ivey's mask mandate, calling it "an overstep," tested positive in October.

As infection rates in California continue to surge and hospital capacity hastily dwindles, Newsom said on Monday that he was considering mandating a stay-at-home order to slow the spread.

Within the past week, the number of hospitalizations in California has risen nearly 33%, according to The Washington Post's coronavirus tracker. So far, there have been more than 1.2 million cases of the coronavirus in California and more than 19,300 deaths.

Sacramento County, with a population of about 1.5 million, has had almost 40,000 cases and just under 600 deaths, according to The Post's tracker. On Tuesday, the day Jones tested positive for the virus, the city reached 1,115 cases in one day, a record high, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Despite overseeing the county that houses the California Capitol and is home to the governor, Jones consistently refused to enforce the state's health guidelines. On June 19, in response to the state's mask mandate, the sheriff's office said in a news release that violating the order is a "minor offense" and doesn't merit enforcement.

"The potential for negative outcomes during enforcement encounters, and anticipating the various ways in which the order may be violated, it would be inappropriate for deputies to criminally enforce the Governor's mandate," the release said. "Accordingly, the Sheriff's Office will not be doing so."

On Nov. 19, Jones's office said it would not enforce a newly institute statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jones's refusal to cooperate with COVID-related issues has gone beyond enforcing public health mandates. In August, the sheriff refused to provide information about coronavirus testing and cases in the county jails to an online dashboard for the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) that tracked the number of cases in California detention centers. The Bee reported that Sacramento County was one of two that would not participate.

"After a review of the BSCC tracking system, the Sheriff's Office does not believe that the data being collected is comprehensive enough to show a complete picture related to COVID and our jail system," Tess Deterding, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's department, said in a statement to The Bee.

Because the sheriff's office doesn't participate, it is unclear how many of the "dozens" of employees in his office - as referenced in his statement on Wednesday - contracted the virus from the two county jails.