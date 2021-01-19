Sacramento County sheriff's deputy and K-9 killed in shootout at Cal Expo, suspect dead

A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy and K-9 were killed in a shootout Monday night on Cal Expo grounds, according to Sheriff Scott Jones. Authorities also shot and killed the suspect.

A man involved in a short pursuit crashed his car in a parking lot on the east side of Cal Expo around 10 p.m. and refused to comply with deputies' orders, Jones told local TV news stations during a news conference early Tuesday morning.

Deputies shot out the suspect's rear window using less-lethal ammunition, then deployed a K-9 to the vehicle, the sheriff said.

"The suspect immediately shot and killed the K-9 unit and immediately started firing at the officers," Jones said.

Jones said "multiple" deputies returned fire. Two officers, both K-9 deputies, were struck by gunfire and transported to the Kaiser Medical Center on Morse Avenue.

One deputy, whom Jones said was a six-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second deputy was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center and is expected to recover, Jones said.

The suspect was shot and killed during the shootout.

"He is deceased as well," Jones said.

According to Jones, the shooting happened on Cal Expo grounds and will therefore be investigated by the Sacramento Police Department due to jurisdiction. Jones said he had "no reason to believe this was an ambush or planned attack."

The Sheriff's Office has not yet named the deputy who was killed, but Jones said he leaves behind a wife and infant child.

The sheriff said the suspect was a parolee in his 40s. His identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office pending notification of family.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

