Sacramento police dog stabbed, expected to recover

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 6, 2021, 6:22PM
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento police dog was stabbed while trying to apprehend a suspect, authorities said Saturday.

The incident occurred Friday night while officers were at a residence to locate a suspect with a warrant for stalking and threats, a Sacramento Police Department statement said.

The suspect, armed with a knife, fled out the back door and the K-9 named Ranger and his handler tried to take him into custody.

Ranger was stabbed in the abdomen during the confrontation and was taken to a veterinarian where he underwent emergency surgery. The dog was expected to make a full recovery, the statement said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening arm injuries caused by the dog. Police said the suspect would be booked into jail on the warrant and assaulting a police dog.

