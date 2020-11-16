Subscribe

Sacramento police fatally shoot armed suspect in warehouse

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 16, 2020, 8:32AM

SACRAMENTO — Police fatally shot an armed suspect inside a Sacramento warehouse on Saturday after the gunman allegedly fired multiple rounds at a boxing event, authorities said.

Police also found a person suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the area, but it was not immediately clear when or how that victim had been wounded, Sacramento police said in a news release.

Police were initially dispatched around 6:30 p.m. for a report of vehicles being driven recklessly nearby, the release stated. Officers found a large gathering of people at a boxing event inside the warehouse.

A sergeant remained at the scene and around 8 p.m., he saw a crowd of people running from the building, police said. One person told the sergeant that someone armed with a gun was inside. The sergeant heard multiple gunshots as he went to the warehouse.

The sergeant saw the suspect pointing the gun toward people inside the warehouse, prompting the sergeant to shoot, police said.

The gunman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

