Sacramento police find homicide suspect dead while serving search warrant in Butte County

Sacramento police detectives on Friday morning found a homicide suspect dead inside an Oroville home while serving a search warrant with help from a Butte County sheriff's SWAT team.

The detectives identified Robert Miller, 41, as the suspect in the shooting of a woman found dead Jan. 5 in a parking garage near Sutter Medical Center, according to an updated Sacramento Police Department news release.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Friday afternoon released the name of Kimberly Sosa, 41, who was found dead in the parking garage in the 2800 block of K Street. Her city of residence was not listed in coroner records.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Miller on suspicion of homicide in Sosa's death and started looking for him, police said. The investigation led the detectives to a home in the 2300 block of Via Laton, just northwest of Feather Falls Casino in Oroville.

Police said the detectives also obtained a search warrant for the Oroville home and arrived there to serve the warrants at 7 a.m. Friday.

Authorities searched the home and found a man, later identified as Miller, with an apparent "self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to the Police Department. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 4:50 p.m. Jan. 5, officers were called to the 2800 block of K Street for a report of a shooting in the parking garage near Sutter Medical Center. Officers arrived and found the woman had suffered at least one gunshot wound, police said. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

On Friday morning, the Butte sheriff's SWAT team was at the Oroville home assisting the Sacramento detectives serving the search warrant. Sheriff's officials said the home was surrounded and contained, but schools in the area were notified of the police activity. Those schools were placed on "precautionary shelter-in-place," sheriff's officials said about 9:45 a.m. Friday.

One of the campuses was Las Plumas High School, which was placed on "temporary lockdown until situation is resolved," the Oroville Union High School District announced about 9:45 a.m. in a Facebook post. The scene at the Oroville home is in a neighborhood behind Plumas High.

"We do not feel students are in danger," school district officials wrote in the Facebook post. "Another message will be sent when lockdown is lifted."

About two hours later, school district officials announced that Plumas High lockdown was lifted after they were informed the police activity had ended and there was "no other threat to the community."