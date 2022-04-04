Sacramento police seeking multiple suspects after mass shooting

Sacramento police are searching for multiple suspects in a mass shooting in the city’s downtown early Sunday that killed six people and wounded 12 others.

Police Chief Katherine Lester said the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. after a large fight broke out in a popular entertainment district. She said officers heard gunfire and arrived at the scene at 10th and K streets, roughly two blocks northwest of the state Capitol, where they found multiple shooting victims.

Authorities offered few details as to what happened except to say that just after 2 a.m. an unidentified person in a car drove up 10th Street and unleashed a sustained barrage of bullets into a crowd of people before fleeing.

A second person also fired a gun, although it was not yet clear whether that person was also in the car or in the crowd. Authorities said cameras in the downtown area captured footage of a portion of the shooting.

“This is a really complex and complicated scene,” Lester said. “And there is a process and what we want to do is make sure that this investigation is completed thoroughly and accurately, because we do want to see the perpetrators of this crime brought to justice.”

Police confirmed a stolen handgun was recovered from the scene. However, authorities suspect at least two different weapons were fired, according to a law enforcement source.

A motive for the violence was unclear. Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that the shooting involved gang members and associates.

Several videos of altercations that preceded the shooting have been circulating on social media. Authorities are asking anyone with videos of the scene to share it with them as they continue to try to piece together what happened.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said: “This morning our city has a broken heart. This is a senseless and unacceptable tragedy.

“Thoughts and prayers aren’t nearly enough,” Steinberg added. “We must do more as a city, as a state and as a nation. This senseless epidemic of gun violence must be addressed. How many unending tragedies does it take before we begin to cure the sickness in this country? Let us be honest, this is a sickness.”

Berry Accius, a community activist, arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a City Council member whom he has worked with on gun prevention and gun violence.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred has several nightclubs and bars where fights have broken out in the past. But that violence was not comparable to what Accius saw early Sunday, he said.

As soon as he got there, Accius said, he saw a young woman bleeding from her forehead. Her clothes were covered in blood.

“She was just screaming on the phone, ‘They killed my sister,’” he said.

There was a mother who believed her son might be a victim and was trying to figure it out. Accius said another young woman said her sister had died in her arms.

He said victims went to the hospital on their own “because they didn’t have enough medical teams to deal with what was going on.”

“It’s tragic, just tragic. On all levels,” Accius said. “Just continually hearing the number count, the number going from three to four to five and then finally getting a number of six people dead. I just shook my head. Never in a million years would I think the precious downtown area would ever be in a moment where’s this much tragedy, this much lawlessness and a cowardly act of senseless violence.”

Videos circulating on social media showed a large group of people fighting on a street before shots rang out. Other images online showed a swarm of ambulances and bystanders huddled around the wounded on the sidewalk.

Alexandra Arellano was leaving work at the El Santo Ultra Lounge near the corner of K and 10th streets when the shooting started. The club closed at 2 a.m. and people began pouring out of the building onto the sidewalk.

Arellano, 26, was about to step outside when she heard a gunshot followed by a rapid succession of “like 30 or 50 rounds being shot.”

“After that, everybody started panicking,” she said. Some ran back into the club.

Arellano’s fiancé, Jesse Fuentes, who works as a security guard outside the club, said there are three other venues in the area, including the popular London Club next door. Earlier that night they’d seen an entire crowd run off, but there were no gunshots at that point. Then around closing time, he and another security guard heard a commotion at a garage.

“Once we went over there, it was pretty much a gunfight going on,” the 32-year-old said. “We were just trying to take cover because we couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from at first because they were coming from two different areas.”