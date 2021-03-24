Subscribe

Sacramento shooting wounds police officer and suspect

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 24, 2021, 10:28AM

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento police officer and a suspect were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday, authorities said.

The officer was listed in stable condition at a hospital, the Sacramento Police Department said in a social media post.

The suspect was detained through negotiations and de-escalation techniques and was in stable condition at a hospital, the department said.

The department said the incident occurred on Tangerine Avenue in south Sacramento when officers investigating a report of shots fired contacted the armed suspect.

The department posted a photo of a handgun it said was recovered at the scene.

The identities of the officer and suspect were not immediately released.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette