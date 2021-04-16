Sacramento woman found safe after going missing in Miami for 2 weeks, mom says

A 23-year-old mother of two from Sacramento who had been missing in South Florida for more than two weeks has been found safe.

Angela Morrisey, who went missing in Miami on March 28, was found safe, according to a Facebook post from her mother, Darnella Melancon.

"Thank you to everyone, for your prayers, your help (and) concern, and for getting the word out," Melancon said in a post just after noon Thursday. "The gratitude we have cannot be expressed in words. A special shout-out to Chief Art Acevedo and the Miami PD Special Victims Unit."

Details of Morrisey's recovery were not immediately available and Melancon asked for privacy on behalf of the family.

The search intensified this week after the Miami Police Department announced that Morrisey was seen on surveillance footage at a gas station in Hialeah, a suburb outside Miami.

"She was alone and did not appear to be in distress," Miami Assistant Police Chief Armando Aguilar said. "However, we're still working to reunite her with her mother and her family, because we are going on two weeks since she was last seen."

Aguilar said Morrisey lost her cellphone at Bayside Marketplace and it was recovered by police as evidence.

Melancon spoke at the April 9 news conference and pleaded for her daughter to call her and let her know she is safe.

Indian Country Today, a nonprofit news organization that covers Native American communities, reported Wednesday on the disappearance of Morrisey, a citizen of the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.

Miami police said Morrisey flew from her home in California to vacation in Miami with her boyfriend, who told police the pair were waiting for a boat tour at Bayside Marketplace when she left for the bathroom and never came back.

Authorities said the boyfriend was "not a suspect" and that his story "was corroborated by other evidence."