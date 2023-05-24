One of Safari West’s beloved giraffes has died, the Santa Rosa wildlife preserve recently announced on social media.

Jamala, a 25-year-old Masai giraffe, had been suffering from geriatric arthritis. Her condition, according to the 400-acre preserve located north of Santa Rosa, had reached a point “where we could no longer manage her discomfort.” The decision to end her life peacefully was made by the animal care providers.

“After thoughtful consideration and consultation with our veterinarian and animal care providers, it was determined that the most compassionate decision was to provide her with a peaceful and dignified end,” the preserve wrote in a May 18 post announcing her death.

Safari West described the animal as a “gentle soul and an iconic presence, captivating visitors with her grace and majesty.”

“Losing Jamala was very heartbreaking for [her caregivers]. We understand these things happen, and they have wonderful memories of her and she had a wonderful legacy here at Safari West,” said Aphrodite Caserta, Safari West’s director of marketing, media and communications.

Born at the Los Angeles Zoo, Jamala had lived at Safari West since 2001.

“You have to see sometimes for yourself and get up close and personal with these animals, and understand the story behind them,” Caserta said.

Safari West is home to two subspecies of giraffes, Masai and reticulated, which are among nearly 1,000 animals living at the preserve.