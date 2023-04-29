Safari West names baby rhino, shares video

Safari West has settled on a name for the baby rhino born April 2 at the wildlife preserve just outside Santa Rosa as it shows off the growth the animal has made in just a few weeks.

Officials shared the news late Friday, writing on Facebook that the baby rhino will be named “Otto Lang” in honor of Safari West founder Peter Lang’s father, a noted Hollywood film producer.

After receiving several wonderful name suggestions from our staff and visitors, the name Otto was embraced by Peter as it honors the memory of his beloved father, a noted Hollywood film producer. pic.twitter.com/l06A0730wn — Safari West (@SafariWest) April 29, 2023

“While Dad was laying out shots and directing his actors, I was playing with the animal costars of shows like Daktari and Sea Hunt,” Lang said in the social media post. “On those Hollywood backlots, I met lions, chimpanzees, and other amazing creatures. They fascinated me and that fascination has never faded. I guess you could say I discovered my passion.”

Safari West also shared several videos this week of the animal at play as well as with his mom.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, the rhino is seen wallowing in mud.

“Rhino baby zoomies are a joy to watch … and that tour truck you can see during this moment where in the right place at the right time. So lucky!,” Safari West wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

An April 21 Twitter video showed the animal playing with his mother.

“Otto's birth is not only a reason for joy and celebration, but it also serves as a living reminder of the importance of wildlife conservation efforts,” officials wrote on Facebook Friday. “The birth is a small, yet significant, triumph in our collective efforts to safeguard these magnificent creatures.”