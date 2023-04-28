Safari West is looking for help naming the baby rhino born April 2 at the wildlife preserve just outside Santa Rosa as it shows off the growth the animal has made in just a few weeks.

Watching the little guy's personality start to blossom has been "delightful," handlers said in an April 14 tweet in which he is shown with his mother, 18-year-old Eesha.

Watching this little guy's personality start to blossom has been delightful, but as many of you know, he still does not have a name!



So, if you have any suggestions, we are all ears!



📷️: Mark Pressler pic.twitter.com/XUxCGHVeI5 — Safari West (@SafariWest) April 14, 2023

Rhino baby zoomies are a joy to watch... and that tour truck you can see during this moment where in the right place at the right time. So lucky! 🦏💨



🎥: Animal Caregiver Lori McNeal pic.twitter.com/MqhqKUIcJd — Safari West (@SafariWest) April 26, 2023

His playful antics and Mama's patience and tenderness are so heartwarming! 🦏 💕



🎥: Animal Caregiver Lori McNeal pic.twitter.com/5RnI86yepr — Safari West (@SafariWest) April 21, 2023

Perfect weather for a wallow in the mud!



🎥: Animal Caregiver Lori McNeal pic.twitter.com/TZPiLwOrMU — Safari West (@SafariWest) April 28, 2023

