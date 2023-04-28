Safari West wants help naming baby rhino, shares video
Safari West is looking for help naming the baby rhino born April 2 at the wildlife preserve just outside Santa Rosa as it shows off the growth the animal has made in just a few weeks.
Watching the little guy’s personality start to blossom has been “delightful,” handlers said in an April 14 tweet in which he is shown with his mother, 18-year-old Eesha.
Safari West shared several videos this week of the animal at play as well as with his mom.
“Rhino baby zoomies are a joy to watch … and that tour truck you can see during this moment where in the right place at the right time. So lucky!,” Safari West wrote on Twitter Wednesday.
An April 21 Twitter video showed the animal playing with his mother.
“His playful antics and Mama's patience and tenderness are so heartwarming!,” the preserve wrote.
In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday is seen wallowing in mud.
“Perfect weather for a wallow in the mud!,” the preserve wrote.
