Safeway employee shot and killed inside San Jose store

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 6, 2022, 12:29PM
SAN JOSE — A Safeway employee was shot and killed inside a San Jose grocery store and authorities were searching for a gunman, police said.

The incident happened around 3:35 a.m. Sunday inside the store, apparently following an altercation between the Safeway male employee and another man, San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The victim died from his gunshot wounds at the grocery store. His identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified, the newspaper reported.

