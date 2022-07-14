Subscribe

Sailing expedition close to home helps teach skills to summer campers

July 14, 2022, 4:55PM
Updated 1 hour ago

It was sunny skies and smooth sailing for participants in this week’s Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks Sailing Camp for Youth at Lake Ralphine in Howarth Park.

The traditional summer camp hosted youth from ages 11 to 16 as they learned how to sail while also learning boating safety. The city also offered daily sailing and boating camps for younger campers as well as those with more advance sailing skills.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette