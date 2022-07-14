Sailing expedition close to home helps teach skills to summer campers

It was sunny skies and smooth sailing for participants in this week’s Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks Sailing Camp for Youth at Lake Ralphine in Howarth Park.

The traditional summer camp hosted youth from ages 11 to 16 as they learned how to sail while also learning boating safety. The city also offered daily sailing and boating camps for younger campers as well as those with more advance sailing skills.