Sakaki undecided on attending Sonoma State graduation ceremonies this weekend
Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki, embattled over her handling of sexual harassment claims against her husband, as well as campus enrollment and budget crises, has yet to decide whether she will be attending commencement ceremonies this weekend, according to a campus spokesman.
As of Thursday morning, Sakaki has yet to inform the university whether she will be attending. Robert Eyler, an SSU economics professor who is serving as interim campus spokesman, said Sakaki remained undecided.
Neither Sakaki nor her person spokesman Larry Kamer responded to inquiries about her attendance and her level of participation.
Graduation ceremonies will be held Saturday and Sunday, with 2,313 undergraduate and graduate students expected to receive diplomas.
Saturday will see honors conferred to graduates of the schools of Business and Economics; Science and Technology; and Arts and Humanities. On Sunday, diplomas will be awarded to students of Education; Social Sciences A; and Social Sciences B.
For many students, faculty and staff, the last five weeks at the university have been overshadowed by a widening scandal that has buffeted Sakaki’s leadership.The Academic Senate approved a resolution of no confidence in her leadership and the North Bay’s two state senators, Mike McGuire and Bill Dodd, have both called on her to resign.
Sakaki, 69, has been president of the Rohnert Park campus since July 2016. Her historic appointment — the first Japanese American woman to lead a four-year college in the nation — was heralded as the dawning of a new era for the university, one defined Sakaki has sought to define as vigorously focused on diversity, transparency and cooperation between administration and faculty.
But her public troubles began April 13, when the The Press Democrat first reported that the California State University system paid a $600,000 settlement in January to a former SSU provost, Lisa Vollendorf, to resolve a dispute related to sexual harassment complaints against Sakaki’s husband, lobbyist and campus volunteer Patrick McCallum.
Sakaki denies any retaliation took place and has since announced her separation from McCallum, disavowing private and public statements he’s made defending himself and addressing media reports. McCallum has apologized for his “gregarious” behavior but he denied it was sexual in nature.
Sakaki’s critics say the scandal has hobbled her ability to lead at a time when the university faces an alarming decline in enrollment and a budget deficit of $15.5 million to $17 million.
