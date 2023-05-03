Saks Off 5th in downtown San Francisco slated to permanently close

Saks Off 5th at 901 Market St. in downtown San Francisco is slated to permanently close later this fall, a spokesperson for the discount luxury clothing retailer confirmed to SFGATE on Monday afternoon.

"Through the regular course of business we continually evaluate store performance and other factors, and, from time to time, may determine it necessary to close a store," the spokesperson said in an email. "We expect this store to remain open to the public until the fall of 2023 and look forward to continuing to serve the community."

Following the closure, customers can continue to shop at other Saks Off 5th locations in the Bay Area, including stores in Petaluma, Livermore and Milpitas, the spokesperson said. Saks Off 5th has been in operation in San Francisco since March 2015.

The news comes after a recent report that Ross Dress for Less could be opening a new Market Street location where Saks Off 5th is located alongside Nordstrom Rack. The new Ross would be just a block away from a current Ross store at 799 Market St.

A spokesperson for Nordstrom confirmed to SFGATE on Tuesday morning that it would not be renewing the lease at its Nordstrom Rack store on Market Street, nor its massive Nordstrom store across the street at Westfield San Francisco Centre.

It's not clear how many employees at Saks Off 5th will be affected by the closure. "We are committed to offering support and assistance to our team impacted by the closing," the spokesperson said. "Eligible associates will receive appropriate employment separation packages and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible."

Saks Fifth Avenue in Union Square remains open.