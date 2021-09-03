Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 18 to July 24
One hundred and fifty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 18 ranging in price from $75,000 to $4.5 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 1241 Grove St. in Sonoma which sold for $4,495,000 on July 22. This 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 4,750 square foot home featured a party barn with a theater, kitchenette, bath, workshop, mirrored gym and a loft.
Bodega Bay
1777 N. Highway 1, $865,000
20843 Heron Drive, $1,400,000
Camp Meeker
152 First Ave., $385,000
133 Tan Oak Ave., $685,000
Cazadero
2545 Austin Creek Road, $75,000
5445 Cazadero Highway, $475,000
Cloverdale
452 N. Washington St., $540,000
210 Ioli Ranch Circle, $540,000
168 Porterfield Creek Drive, $590,000
26590 River Road, $700,000
103 Honeysuckle Court, $750,000
1137 Palomino Road, $820,000
Cotati
8080 Woodland Hills Drive, $605,000
21 Lipton Way, $655,000
306 John Roberts Drive, $826,000
7882 Derby Lane, $1,100,000
9540 Willow Ave., $1,150,000
Forestville
9478 Rio Vista Road, $300,000
11147 Terrace Drive, $399,000
10530 Woodside Drive, $410,000
10680 Old River Road, $750,000
11719 Skyline Road, $925,000
6823 Covey Road, $1,700,000
Geyserville
50 Geyser Ridge, $680,000
Guerneville
15573 Riverside Drive, $675,000
Healdsburg
87 Front St., $650,000
1336 Pinon Drive, $662,000
1417 Prentice Drive, $722,000
591 Fieldcrest Drive, $925,000
707 Larkspur Drive, $925,000
361 Bridle Path, $1,000,000
1620 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,295,000
1027 Westside Road, $2,820,000
10932 Eastside Road, $3,200,000
Monte Rio
20641 Monte Rio Ave., $330,000
21455 Santa Clara Ave., $652,500
Petaluma
1504 Sarkesian Drive, $670,000
8 Woodworth Way, $675,000
212 Bassett St., $775,000
1652 Calle Ranchero, $780,000
1249 Glenwood Drive, $805,000
104 Suncrest Hill Drive, $863,000
1684 Southview Drive, $882,000
18 Wedgewood Court, $900,000
308 Eastwood Drive, $940,000
721 Sixth St., $1,329,000
343 Keller St., $1,700,000
2055 Magnolia Ave., $1,740,000
Rohnert Park
6594 Joyce Court, $610,000
4219 Hermosa Court, $630,000
7243 Adrian Drive, $650,000
5553 Kennedy Place, $759,000
2085 Kingwood Road, $790,000
1533 Keats Place, $830,000
5015 Karrington Road, $860,000
Santa Rosa
5083 Knollwood Court, $303,500
5665 Crystal Drive, $425,000
1228 Poplar St., $475,000
2337 Rowe Drive, $495,000
2312 Holiday Court, $500,000
1833 Janero Drive, $575,000
1017 Sunset Ave., $575,000
6441 Mesa Oaks Circle, $585,000
2080 Geary Drive, $585,000
2623 Valley Center Drive, $590,000
569 Drake Drive, $590,000
2136 Mission Blvd., $600,000
304 Belhaven Circle, $610,000
6233 Bridgewood Drive, $620,000
8834 Hood Mountain Circle, $620,000
2447 Darla Drive, $620,000
5045 McCloskey Court, $625,000
1748 Rose Ave., $630,000
4022 Louis Krohn Drive, $630,000
414 Crestridge Court, $645,000
6625 Fairfield Drive, $645,000
5011 Charmian Drive, $650,000
2724 Village Side Drive, $650,000
2807 Audubon Court, $652,000
412 Lomitas Lane, $660,000
3848 Sherbrook Drive, $665,000
1544 Hughes Ave., $675,000
352 Kiva Place, $679,000
187 Mountain Vista Place, $682,000
4907 Cheryl Court, $700,000
4917 Kinsington Court, $720,000
4500 Bennett View Drive, $720,000
5620 Dupont Drive, $740,000
1590 Cunningham Way, $750,000
2420 Forse Lane, $750,000
1472 Michele Way, $775,000
2732 Canterbury Drive, $780,000
527 Woodchuck Court, $785,000
1425 Escalero Road, $790,000
2186 Tarata Place, $815,000
2114 Spring Creek Drive, $835,000
4585 Montecito Ave., $850,000
2056 Crave Court, $899,000
3683 Mocha Lane, $900,000
4716 Foulger Drive, $915,000
471 Benjamins Road, $1,000,000
1411 Owl Point, $1,020,000
98 Mountain View Ave., $1,186,500
970 Stonecastle Lane, $1,225,000
5196 Oak Meadow Drive, $1,295,000
436 Laguna Vista Road, $1,300,000
4870 Hoen Ave., $1,307,000
1554 Manzanita Ave., $1,610,000
3515 Kendell Hill Drive, $1,695,000
2718 Riebli Road, $1,900,000
4530 Bennett View Drive, $2,050,000
5751 Trailwood Drive, $2,150,000
Sebastopol
286 Hutchins Ave., $700,000
374 Bohemian Highway, $720,000
4575 Harrison Grade Road, $784,000
4601 Daywalt Road, $825,000
7881 Washington Ave., $836,000
205 Vista Court, $1,085,000
10615 Barnett Valley Road, $1,140,000
7965 Mill Station Road, $1,550,000
Sonoma
18431 Third Ave., $89,000
1020 Sixth Ave., $190,000
1203 Herbazal St., $525,000
199 Temelec Circle, $810,000
856 W. Fifth St., $850,000
1370 Lubeck St., $910,000
440 E. Macarthur St., $1,042,500
210 W. Thomson Ave., $1,155,000
439 E. Fourth St. $1,250,000
601 Barcelona Drive, $1,285,000
19180 Mesquite Court, $1,337,000
651 Hudson Court, $1,510,000
1278 Ingram Drive, $1,703,000
31 Quedo Court, $1,900,000
19370 E. Seventh St., $1,945,000
20665 Pueblo Ave., $2,045,000
19410 E. Seventh St., $2,349,000
22500 Broadway, $2,500,000
19085 E. Seventh St., $3,500,000
1241 Grove St., $4,495,000
The Sea Ranch
278 Redwood Rise, $725,000
334 Chinquapin Lane, $815,000
39412 Pacific Reach, $1,430,000
41871 Leeward Road, $1,453,000
41229 W. Wind, $1,700,000
41620 Equinox, $1,745,000
Windsor
996 Ginkgo Place, $630,000
8754 Windsor Road, $705,000
106 Cricket Court, $725,000
107 Anish Way, $775,000
407 Goblet Place, $780,000
8344 Vercelli Court, $805,000
616 Provencial Way, $820,000
998 Pinot Noir Way, $875,000
6881 Day Road, $1,200,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
