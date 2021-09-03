Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 18 to July 24

One hundred and fifty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 18 ranging in price from $75,000 to $4.5 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 1241 Grove St. in Sonoma which sold for $4,495,000 on July 22. This 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 4,750 square foot home featured a party barn with a theater, kitchenette, bath, workshop, mirrored gym and a loft.

Bodega Bay

1777 N. Highway 1, $865,000

20843 Heron Drive, $1,400,000

Camp Meeker

152 First Ave., $385,000

133 Tan Oak Ave., $685,000

Cazadero

2545 Austin Creek Road, $75,000

5445 Cazadero Highway, $475,000

Cloverdale

452 N. Washington St., $540,000

210 Ioli Ranch Circle, $540,000

168 Porterfield Creek Drive, $590,000

26590 River Road, $700,000

103 Honeysuckle Court, $750,000

1137 Palomino Road, $820,000

Cotati

8080 Woodland Hills Drive, $605,000

21 Lipton Way, $655,000

306 John Roberts Drive, $826,000

7882 Derby Lane, $1,100,000

9540 Willow Ave., $1,150,000

Forestville

9478 Rio Vista Road, $300,000

11147 Terrace Drive, $399,000

10530 Woodside Drive, $410,000

10680 Old River Road, $750,000

11719 Skyline Road, $925,000

6823 Covey Road, $1,700,000

Geyserville

50 Geyser Ridge, $680,000

Guerneville

15573 Riverside Drive, $675,000

Healdsburg

87 Front St., $650,000

1336 Pinon Drive, $662,000

1417 Prentice Drive, $722,000

591 Fieldcrest Drive, $925,000

707 Larkspur Drive, $925,000

361 Bridle Path, $1,000,000

1620 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,295,000

1027 Westside Road, $2,820,000

10932 Eastside Road, $3,200,000

Monte Rio

20641 Monte Rio Ave., $330,000

21455 Santa Clara Ave., $652,500

Petaluma

1504 Sarkesian Drive, $670,000

8 Woodworth Way, $675,000

212 Bassett St., $775,000

1652 Calle Ranchero, $780,000

1249 Glenwood Drive, $805,000

104 Suncrest Hill Drive, $863,000

1684 Southview Drive, $882,000

18 Wedgewood Court, $900,000

308 Eastwood Drive, $940,000

721 Sixth St., $1,329,000

343 Keller St., $1,700,000

2055 Magnolia Ave., $1,740,000

Rohnert Park

6594 Joyce Court, $610,000

4219 Hermosa Court, $630,000

7243 Adrian Drive, $650,000

5553 Kennedy Place, $759,000

2085 Kingwood Road, $790,000

1533 Keats Place, $830,000

5015 Karrington Road, $860,000

Santa Rosa

5083 Knollwood Court, $303,500

5665 Crystal Drive, $425,000

1228 Poplar St., $475,000

2337 Rowe Drive, $495,000

2312 Holiday Court, $500,000

1833 Janero Drive, $575,000

1017 Sunset Ave., $575,000

6441 Mesa Oaks Circle, $585,000

2080 Geary Drive, $585,000

2623 Valley Center Drive, $590,000

569 Drake Drive, $590,000

2136 Mission Blvd., $600,000

304 Belhaven Circle, $610,000

6233 Bridgewood Drive, $620,000

8834 Hood Mountain Circle, $620,000

2447 Darla Drive, $620,000

5045 McCloskey Court, $625,000

1748 Rose Ave., $630,000

4022 Louis Krohn Drive, $630,000

414 Crestridge Court, $645,000

6625 Fairfield Drive, $645,000

5011 Charmian Drive, $650,000

2724 Village Side Drive, $650,000

2807 Audubon Court, $652,000

412 Lomitas Lane, $660,000

3848 Sherbrook Drive, $665,000

1544 Hughes Ave., $675,000

352 Kiva Place, $679,000

187 Mountain Vista Place, $682,000

4907 Cheryl Court, $700,000

4917 Kinsington Court, $720,000

4500 Bennett View Drive, $720,000

5620 Dupont Drive, $740,000

1590 Cunningham Way, $750,000

2420 Forse Lane, $750,000

1472 Michele Way, $775,000

2732 Canterbury Drive, $780,000

527 Woodchuck Court, $785,000

1425 Escalero Road, $790,000

2186 Tarata Place, $815,000

2114 Spring Creek Drive, $835,000

4585 Montecito Ave., $850,000

2056 Crave Court, $899,000

3683 Mocha Lane, $900,000

4716 Foulger Drive, $915,000

471 Benjamins Road, $1,000,000

1411 Owl Point, $1,020,000

98 Mountain View Ave., $1,186,500

970 Stonecastle Lane, $1,225,000

5196 Oak Meadow Drive, $1,295,000

436 Laguna Vista Road, $1,300,000

4870 Hoen Ave., $1,307,000

1554 Manzanita Ave., $1,610,000

3515 Kendell Hill Drive, $1,695,000

2718 Riebli Road, $1,900,000

4530 Bennett View Drive, $2,050,000

5751 Trailwood Drive, $2,150,000

Sebastopol

286 Hutchins Ave., $700,000

374 Bohemian Highway, $720,000

4575 Harrison Grade Road, $784,000

4601 Daywalt Road, $825,000

7881 Washington Ave., $836,000

205 Vista Court, $1,085,000

10615 Barnett Valley Road, $1,140,000

7965 Mill Station Road, $1,550,000

Sonoma

18431 Third Ave., $89,000

1020 Sixth Ave., $190,000

1203 Herbazal St., $525,000

199 Temelec Circle, $810,000

856 W. Fifth St., $850,000

1370 Lubeck St., $910,000

440 E. Macarthur St., $1,042,500

210 W. Thomson Ave., $1,155,000

439 E. Fourth St. $1,250,000

601 Barcelona Drive, $1,285,000

19180 Mesquite Court, $1,337,000

651 Hudson Court, $1,510,000

1278 Ingram Drive, $1,703,000

31 Quedo Court, $1,900,000

19370 E. Seventh St., $1,945,000

20665 Pueblo Ave., $2,045,000

19410 E. Seventh St., $2,349,000

22500 Broadway, $2,500,000

19085 E. Seventh St., $3,500,000

1241 Grove St., $4,495,000

The Sea Ranch

278 Redwood Rise, $725,000

334 Chinquapin Lane, $815,000

39412 Pacific Reach, $1,430,000

41871 Leeward Road, $1,453,000

41229 W. Wind, $1,700,000

41620 Equinox, $1,745,000

Windsor

996 Ginkgo Place, $630,000

8754 Windsor Road, $705,000

106 Cricket Court, $725,000

107 Anish Way, $775,000

407 Goblet Place, $780,000

8344 Vercelli Court, $805,000

616 Provencial Way, $820,000

998 Pinot Noir Way, $875,000

6881 Day Road, $1,200,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter