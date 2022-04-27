Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 20

One hundred and thirteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 20 ranging in price from $50,000 to $3.9 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 3480 Hawks Beard in Sonoma which sold for $3,865,000 on March 21. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 3.475 square-foot hacienda-style home came with a bonus guest house, pool and outdoor fireplace.

Bodega Bay

603 Swan Drive, $1,750,000

925 Dowitcher Court, $2,150,000

Cloverdale

122 Marguerite Lane, $575,000

105 Marguerite Lane, $592,500

566 N. Jefferson St., $615,000

498 Josephine Drive, $620,000

513 S. Foothill Blvd., $785,000

Guerneville

17326 Guerneville Highway, $300,000

14790 Canyon Four Road, $310,000

16775 Neeley Road, $780,000

Healdsburg

1716 Palomino Court, $556,500

310 University St., $905,000

296 Sun Court, $1,300,000

614 North St., $1,350,000

635 Coghlan Road, $2,300,000

1202 Chiquita Road, $2,712,500

Jenner

10800 Rock Point Drive, $1,255,000

Kenwood

8983 Sonoma Highway, $3,300,000

Monte Rio

21543 Highland Terrace, $50,000

Penngrove

4960 Rebecca Drive, $2,340,000

Petaluma

425 H St., $215,500

2745 Stony Point Road, $620,000

128 Banff Way, $725,000

70 Rio Vista Way, $765,000

1137 Brighton View Circle, $780,000

208 Sutter St., $782,000

1037 S. Ely Blvd., $829,000

1830 Hanford St., $835,000

1864 Sandstone Drive, $886,000

718 Newcastle Court, $888,000

1710 Gateside Drive, $900,000

1204 James Way, $1,100,000

856 Sixth St., $1,128,000

311 Seventh St., $1,152,000

598 Corona Road, $1,170,000

1710 Dorset Drive, $1,200,000

1813 Nicola Drive, $1,225,000

270 Cambridge Lane, $1,250,000

155 N. Ely Rd., $2,000,000

Rohnert Park

1140 Emily Ave., $615,000

7191 Circle Drive, $688,000

7276 Roxanne Lane, $700,000

8757 Lancaster Drive, $735,000

7411 Monique Place, $840,000

1616 Wildflower Way, $899,000

Santa Rosa

3361 Moorland Ave., $80,000

1533 Bucknell Court, $254,500

615 Corlano Ave., $269,000

5415 Marigold Lane, $347,000

5112 Wilshire Drive, $377,000

1520 14th St., $420,000

1302 Vallejo St., $505,000

1616 Redwood Hill Road, $580,000

2030 Ravello Way, $585,000

1869 Hearn Ave., $600,000

211 White Oak Drive, $608,000

2340 Roburta Lane, $615,000

1864 Rhianna St., $620,000

331 Benton St., $620,000

162 White Oak Drive, $625,000

1173 Trombetta St., $628,500

2647 Lago Oaks Drive, $640,000

2349 Mikayla Drive, $640,000

2520 W. Stephanie Court, $650,000

2123 Mission Blvd., $660,000

1863 Malibu Circle, $660,000

2329 Arista Lane, $670,000

2337 Donahue Ave., $680,000

1628 Clover Lane, $690,000

2053 Humboldt St., $729,000

527 Spencer Ave., $740,000

2016 Leafgreen Drive, $750,000

7160 Fairfield Drive, $750,000

2595 Brookhaven Drive, $750,000

1624 Nina Court, $775,000

2523 Village Side Drive, $775,000

5754 Yerba Buena Road, $790,000

916 Quieto Calle, $800,000

5988 Stone Bridge Road, $802,000

416 Tanglewood Court, $830,000

7650 Oakmont Drive, $900,000

4141 Langner Ave., $1,000,000

4916 Flemish Court, $1,200,000

2316 Olivet Road, $1,300,000

1904 Fountainview Circle, $1,350,000

5251 Joaquin Drive, $1,375,000

3540 Happy Valley Road, $1,425,000

Sebastopol

5555 Gilchrist Road, $775,000

466 N. Pleasant Hill Ave., $900,000

5150 Fairbanks Road, $1,218,000

7475 Calder Ave., $1,450,000

310 Bohemian Highway, $1,500,000

12345 Dupont Road, $1,850,000

12300 Fiori Lane, $2,800,000

Sonoma

18815 Orange Ave., $565,000

36 Temelec Circle, $670,000

479 Dahlia Drive, $750,000

226 Flint Court, $855,000

1283 Felder Road, $2,950,000

466 Patten St., $3,500,000

3480 Hawks Beard, $3,865,000

The Sea Ranch

41540 Equinox, $1,661,000

35004 Crows Nest Drive, $2,750,000

Windsor

915 Starr View Drive, $365,000

9580 Erika Drive, $610,000

144 Fulton Place, $650,000

840 Natalie Drive, $860,000

9215 Magnolia Way, $900,000

8625 Sassafras St., $920,000

8807 Cellar Way, $930,000

507 Sauvignon Place, $990,000

1445 Golf Course Drive, $1,250,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.