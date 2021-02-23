Salinas man drowns after trying to rescue son from Moss Landing waters

The search has ended for a Salinas man who drowned after attempting to save his son from the punishing waves at a nearby beach.

George Botello, 32, was at Moss Landing State Beach with his family Sunday afternoon when his 12-year-old son was pushed down into the ocean by a wave and swept deep into the waters.

Botello was able to swim to his son. But Monterey County Sheriff's spokesman Derrell Simpson told KSBW in Salinas that "he got pulled out to sea pretty quickly."

His wife also attempted to rescue their son, but swam back after realizing the waters were too intense.

"A bystander witnessed it, jumped in and actually rescued the 12-year-old child and got him safely to shore," Simpson told KSBW. An earlier sheriff's report stated that the 12-year-old was able to swim back himself to a nearby jetty, and family members were able to pull him out.

By the time a lifeguard tried to reach Botello, he went underwater for the last time. "The other family member was seen further out in the waters then they lost sight of him," a sheriff's statement shared on Facebook read.

"While the lifeguard was paddling the paddleboard out to sea, the man went under for the last time and he wasn't able to be located ... very close, just tragic," Simpson told the news outlet.

The search, coordinated by Monterey County's Sheriff's Office, California State Parks, the Monterey Fire Department and the Coast Guard, was called off Monday afternoon. The effort involved a dive team, helicopters and a drone.

"The parents are to be commended they both put themselves in harm's way to save a child they loved and it's a tragic accident," Simpson told KSBW.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.