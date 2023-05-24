Salmonella outbreak linked to raw cookie dough from pizza chain. Case reported in California

It’s tempting to do things we aren’t supposed to do. You know, like eat raw cookie dough.

This time, the guilty pleasure turned sour and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a salmonella outbreak linked to the comfort food distributed through Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza.

There are 18 reported cases across six states, and nine people reported eating the company’s raw cookie dough. Papa Murphy’s has temporarily stopped selling its raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw s’mores bars dough.

California and Missouri each reported one case and Utah had two, while Oregon and Idaho reported four each and Washington had six.

“The true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported,” the CDC said. “This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella.”

The CDC has been alerted to two hospitalizations and is still working to identify which ingredient was the source of the salmonella. At least two other people who were ill did not eat at Papa Murphy’s, the CDC stated, as it continues to investigate.

Papa Murphy’s did not immediately respond The Sacramento Bee’s request for comment.

The CDC advises consumers to throw out any cookie dough they may have from Papa Murphy’s, wipe down surfaces it may have touched and always bake raw foods.

See a health care provider if you have severe symptoms, including a fever above 102 degrees, prolonged or bloody diarrhea or you can’t keep liquids down.

Why is raw cookie dough dangerous?

Raw flour and eggs in cookie dough can contain germs that are harmful, including E. Coli and salmonella, which can cause food poisoning, according to the CDC.

Salmonella infection symptoms

The following symptoms can help you identify if you have consumed salmonella, according to the CDC:

How long does the infection last?

The CDC said the infection can start six hours to six days after consuming uncooked products. It usually goes away within four days to a week.