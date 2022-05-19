Subscribe

Salute to American Graffiti road closures

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 19, 2022, 12:34PM
Saturday Road Closures

Water Street, American Alley, Telephone Alley and the A Street parking lot

Petaluma Boulevard North (between D and Washington Streets)

The #2 eastbound lane of Washington Street (between Keller Street and Petaluma Boulevard North)

Western Avenue (between Petaluma Boulevard North and Keller Street)

4th Street and Kentucky Street (between B and Washington Streets)

B Street (between 2nd and 4th Streets)

The Petaluma Police Department is advising residents of road closures that are set to take place this weekend due to the city’s annual Car Show and Cruise event as Petaluma commemorates the filming of the classic American Graffiti.

The event is set to take place in the downtown area from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, prompting a number of road closures beginning at 5 a.m. Eastbound and westbound traffic on D Street will be condensed to one lane in each direction starting at 4 p.m. and westbound traffic will not be allowed from northbound Petaluma Boulevard South, police announced in a Nixle alert Thursday.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding, and request those who cannot avoid the area to allow plenty of time for travel,” police said in the alert.

The Salute to American Graffiti Festival weekend kicks off Thursday with an Old Fashion Barn Dance and Dinner event, followed by a screening of the 1973 film at the Petaluma Fairgrounds.

