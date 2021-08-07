Salvation Army gets Sonoma County students ready for school with annual shopping spree

Around 120 local elementary school students wandered around JC Penney at Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa early Friday, picking up shoes, school uniforms and more just in time for back-to-school season.

With the help of volunteers, the Santa Rosa chapter of the Salvation Army was able to continue its more than 12-year tradition of giving school supplies and clothes to low-income students in Sonoma County.

The students, from kindergarten to sixth grade, showed up to the mall with a shopping list from their parents. Each of the students received a $150 JC Penney gift card and a backpack full of school supplies.

Before the store opened, students roamed with accompanying volunteers, choosing how they would use their gift cards.

Veronica Velez, local volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army, said students typically need new shoes and basic uniforms.

“It is really nice to see the smile on the kid’s face when they get to bring home brand new clothes and it's not hand me downs,” Velez said. “It's something just for them.”

The program aims to help low-income families, regardless of citizenship or language barriers, with supplies to help their children succeed in school.

“We provide, without discrimination, to anyone who's in need,” Velez said.

Beyond new sneakers and jeans, the Salvation Army Community Center in Santa Rosa offers mentorship and tutoring help for students throughout the school year. For more information, visit santarosa.salvationarmy.org.