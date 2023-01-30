Shortly before Christmas, FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried, indicted on federal charges of fraud and money laundering, was released on a $250-million bail bond that was secured by his parents' Palo Alto-area home.

The size of the bail bond — 25 times bigger than Bernie Madoff's — garnered considerable attention. The prosecution termed it "the largest ever pretrial bond." What hasn't drawn notice is the fact that Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, who are professors at Stanford Law School, are not typical homeowners. Their property is a faculty home on the Stanford campus itself. Stanford owns the land, and Bankman and Fried lease it.

Although the couple told the court that the five-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot home is worth $3.55 million, the restrictions that come with owning a home on Stanford property make it difficult to gauge its market value via conventional means. Were Bankman and Fried ever to sell their house — or were the government to take possession of it, in the event of a bail violation, and then have to sell it — the pool of potential buyers would be limited to other eligible Stanford faculty. Whatever the scenario, a sale would have to go through Stanford.

It's a curious circumstance that underscores the wide latitude granted in bail proceedings to wealthy, white defendants, in sharp contrast to the unforgiving terms that often keep poor people of color behind bars while they await trial.

"Prosecutors treat these white-collar cases totally differently than other cases," said Alison Siegler, a University of Chicago Law School professor. "There's a lack of equity in all of this."

While using a Stanford faculty home to secure bail may be unusual, the arrangement is perfectly legal. Likewise, there is nothing unorthodox in the size of a bail bond greatly exceeding the value of the assets used to secure it. The $250-million figure ascribed to Bankman-Fried's bond, experts said, was essentially just an arbitrary number.

"The goal is really for the parents to do everything possible to put themselves on the line," said Columbia University Law School professor Daniel Richman. Putting up the family home for bail is a way to secure the commitment of people close to Bankman-Fried who will help make sure he doesn't flee, said Richman, a former federal prosecutor. "It's almost symbolic in the sense that they're taking their most valuable asset and pledging it."

Stanford has more than 800 on-campus faculty homes. Only Stanford faculty members can buy them.

University publications explain faculty homes this way: Stanford faculty may "purchase a leasehold interest." Buyers sign a "ground lease" with the university, and then faculty members pay rent to Stanford and are responsible for paying all property taxes.

The arrangement is so complicated and arcane that the Santa Clara County assessor has an entire page devoted to Stanford faculty housing.

This unique structure dates to the university's founding by Leland and Jane Stanford.

"Because the Founding Grant stipulates that campus land cannot be sold, those who buy a house on campus only lease the land beneath it," explained Stanford Magazine. According to the 2005 article, author David Leavitt grew up in the same house as Bankman-Fried and wrote a novel inspired by the "inheritance quandary" of on-campus faculty housing.

A Stanford faculty housing brochure explains, "The Stanfords' intention was to ensure that the land endowment to the University would exist in perpetuity."

The goal of campus housing, the brochure notes, is "fostering an academic community in residence."

As with many universities, faculty housing plays prominently in Stanford's recruitment efforts. Prospective faculty members face a move to Palo Alto, where the average home price is $3.5 million, according to Zillow. Current Stanford faculty homes for sale include a four-bedroom, three-bathroom property for $1,962,500 and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom property for $870,000.

"No one could afford a house in Palo Alto but for these arrangements," said Richman, the Columbia professor. "Stanford, as part of its effort to lure them, gives them a perk of the job."

Bankman and Fried signed their 51-year lease with Stanford in 1991. A source familiar with the bail arrangement said that Bankman and Fried made the school aware of the use of the house as collateral.

A representative for Stanford said the university's permission was not needed to use the house for bail.

"Under the terms of their ground lease with the university, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have the right to use their leasehold interest as collateral for the bond, just as they can encumber their leasehold interest with a mortgage. Neither situation requires approval from the university," Dee Mostofi, assistant vice president for external communications, said in a statement. "Accordingly, the university did not give approval for Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried to use their leasehold interest as collateral for the bond as no approval was required under their ground lease."