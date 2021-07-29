Sam Jones homeless shelter resident dies of COVID-19 complications

A resident at the Samuel L. Jones Hall homeless shelter has died of complications of the coronavirus, the first death in a nearly monthlong outbreak that has overwhelmed Sonoma County’s largest shelter.

The man who died was between 50 and 64 years old, was not vaccinated and had underlying health issues, county officials said. He died on Sunday at a local hospital.

As of Wednesday, 110 of the 156 residents at the shelter in west Santa Rosa had tested positive for the virus, the city reported. Nearly half of the shelter population was unvaccinated prior to the COVID-19 outbreak that began July 2.

At least 51 of the 110 cases have been confirmed to be the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, according to city officials. The strain is driving a rise in infections across Sonoma County and the country, predominantly among the unvaccinated. City officials expect most shelter cases will eventually be confirmed to be the delta variant.

Eleven shelter residents have been hospitalized since positive cases were first detected. At least six people have been released from care, officials said.

Of the 11, eight were fully vaccinated. Three were admitted to area hospitals for reasons other than COVID-19.

Sam Jones operators have said they did not turn away unvaccinated people seeking a bed because the shelter is an “emergency service” akin to a hospital. The shelter did offer residents vaccines once the shots became available and followed federal health and mask guidance for homeless shelters, operators said.

Of those infected in the outbreak, over half were fully vaccinated, according to the city.

Local public health officials have said vaccinated people are far more likely to contract the virus in crowded living situations with others who are unvaccinated. Even though vaccines don't provide complete protection against contracting the virus, officials stressed they do largely prevent the worst medical outcomes, including severe illness and death.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian