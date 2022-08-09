Subscribe

San Bernardino County puts secession measure on ballot

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 9, 2022, 12:49PM
SAN BERNARDINO — Voters in Southern California's San Bernardino County will soon get to say whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state.

The county's board of supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to put a measure on the November ballot asking voters to decide whether officials should study options to obtain the county's “fair share of state funding, up to and including secession from the State of California."

It was a second vote in favor of reaching out to voters and required for the county to do so, said David Wert, a county spokesman.

Officials have said they aren't necessarily seeking to split off from the state but want to ensure the county of 2.2 million people east of Los Angeles is receiving sufficient state and federal funds.

Secession would require approvals by the California Legislature and U.S. Congress.

