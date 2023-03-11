San Bernardino Mountain residents reevaluate survival preparation amid disaster

They stocked up on firewood, gasoline for generators, food and water, and even Ice Melt. But nothing could prepare residents of the San Bernardino Mountains for the unprecedented wallop that inundated their homes and roads with snow and paralyzed their communities for two weeks.

In the end, much of what followed was beyond their control. Mail delivery stopped, meaning life-saving medications couldn't reach them. A roof collapsed from the weight of snow at a Crestline supermarket and another was red-tagged in Blue Jay, choking off the local food supply. And imperiled mountain residents were told they would be on their own until first responders could dig out from under 10 feet of snow.

"This has been an unprecedented storm system. Residents in our mountain communities haven't seen a storm like this in 50 years of living here," said Mike McClintock, a battalion chief for the San Bernardino County Fire Department. "Ten feet of snow was dumped onto our mountain communities — from Wrightwood all the way east of Big Bear has been significantly impacted.

"I've been on the job almost 20 years and I haven't seen something of this level."

Highway 18 in San Bernardino Mountains closed because of rock slides

Cal Fire spokeswoman Chloe Castillo said the information gleaned from the disaster, how residents and first responders reacted to it, what went right and what went wrong, will be used as a guidepost in future emergencies.

"This is something we will all learn from," Castillo said of the blizzard that smacked the region on Feb. 24.

How can residents prepare?

But what are the takeaways for local residents? How should they prepare for such a rare weather event?

A retired Texas firefighter and emergency medical technician who lives in Crestline said he and his wife had prepped for weeks before the storm hit, stocking up on food, water and other essentials. The resident, who asked to be identified only as Steve, and his wife, LIsa, had received a load of firewood just before the storm hit, and were able to share that with other residents in need.

They also filled their generator with gasoline, and had 20 gallons more stored in 5-gallon cans at the ready.

"The interesting thing is the firewood is under our parking deck and buried under 10 feet of snow, so I literally had to climb down in 10 feet of snow and throw it up into the street so Lisa could get it. Crazy!" Steve said.

For Katie Carson, a Crestline resident of 37 years, it was all about the Ice Melt, a product used to rapidly dissolve snow and ice from walkways and driveways.

"I had 100 pounds of it. Now I don't," said Carson, 62, who along with husband Steve Morris have been trapped in their home for more than two weeks. While well-stocked on food, water and other emergency items, she said she plans to double up on the Ice Melt for the next emergency.

Carson said she hadn't seen a blizzard like this since the "March Miracle" blizzard of 1991, when heavy snow and flurries buried residents in more than 6 feet of snow, felled power lines and trees, triggered mass power outages across the mountains and an avalanche in an area of Big Bear Lake called the Arctic Circle, where Highway 18 meets the Big Bear Dam.

"We usually count our snow in inches. Our area ended up with 10 feet of snow, plus the snow drifts," said Carson, 62, "We did not get plowed for over a week. It was horrible."

Banding together

As is typically the case, disaster tends to bring out the best of humanity, and mountain residents quickly rose to the challenge of assisting one another amid the crisis as they awaited emergency aid, which began arriving to snowed-in communities around March 3 and expanded into the following week.

"Basically, everyone up here has kind of stepped up and helped their neighbors. People are giving each other food. We're all checking on each other," Steve said.

Central to that effort were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who are encouraged by their leaders to become self-reliant through long-term food storage. Members in local wards across the San Bernardino Mountains were well-supplied, while those running low received help from other members.

Bishop Patrick Jackson of the Crestline LDS Ward said members are encouraged to build up stores of food and emergency supplies to last six months to a year.

"My family doesn't have a six-month food supply, but we have enough to hunker down and get through this," Jackson said. He said his family of seven has enough food and supplies on hand to last a little over a month.

"We're working toward that six-month goal. It just comes down to buying a few extra things here and there when you make your food runs to Costco," Jackson said.