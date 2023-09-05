San Diego chef to lead U.S. in international culinary competition Bocuse d’Or after win in Napa

Stefani De Palma won out over two other finalists at the Bocuse d’Or Team USA 2025 national selection Sunday at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa.|
SASHA PAULSEN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 4, 2023, 6:08PM
Chef Stefani De Palma will lead an American team to the next Bocuse d’Or, the international culinary competition often compared to the Olympics, in Lyon, France, in 2025.

De Palma won out over two other finalists Sunday during the Bocuse d’Or Team USA 2025 national selection at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa.

De Palma’s commis, or assistant, was Bradley Waddle. Their coach was Devin Knell.

When the word came that she was chosen to lead the U.S. team, De Palma, engulfed by well-wishers, was all but speechless.

“I had to prepare a quote on the chance that I might win,” she said, “but now I don’t remember it.”

De Palma’s team will now begin an intensive year and a half training in a kitchen at Copia designed to replicate the space in Lyon where they will be working.

“The Bocuse d’Or is a rare opportunity for chefs to step out of their element of a typical restaurant setting and really show their technique and poise under pressure,” De Palma said.

“Watching Chef Matthew Peters win gold in 2017 for Team USA was incredibly inspiring and I felt drawn to take this opportunity to test my abilities in a competition setting, and contribute to the legacy that our previous competitors have built.”

What is the Bocuse d’Or?

The Bocuse d’Or, founded in 1987 by Lyonnaise chef Paul Bocuse, swiftly became a prestigious, fiercely competitive event. To date, only two American chefs have won medals. Philip Tessier, now chef and partner of Press restaurant in St. Helena, won a silver medal in 2015. And chef Mathew Peters in 2017 won the first and only gold for the U.S.

These achievements came about after the formation of the nonprofit Bocuse d’Or USA Foundation — the name was later changed to Ment’Or — in 2008 by chefs Jérôme Bocuse, Daniel Boulard and Thomas Keller to support a U.S. team to train.

According to Keller, the internationally renowned Michelin-starred chef, it was the wish of Paul Bocuse to see American chefs on more equal footing with their international competitors who often have deep support from their country to bring home a medal.

Ment’Or held the national selection finals at the Napa Culinary Institute of America campus for the first time in 2017.

De Palma, from Arcadia, studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena. After a three-month internship in Italy, she moved to San Diego in 2008, where she joined the pastry team at Addison restaurant. She worked her way up to become chef de cuisine for chef-owner William Bradly. The restaurant became San Diego’s only restaurant to be awarded three Michelin stars in 2022.

Waddle, a Northern California native, worked at restaurants in Napa before moving to England in 2022. Knell got his start as a dishwasher at the Blue Moon Café in Claremont, and is a 24-year veteran of the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, where he is currently head of research and development.

“I left Addison at the end of 2022 with no immediate plans for my future,” De Palma said.

“The timing of this opportunity was incredibly fortuitous as it came at a time when I had the space to commit to the training and process. I couldn’t pass up the chance to compete.”

The road to Lyon

The three teams began their work early Sunday morning in Napa. At staggered start times, each was allotted five hours and 30 minutes before their scheduled presentation.

The public was invited to observe, for a fee, and watched from beyond barricades in the Hestan teaching kitchen.

As in the Lyon competition, the teams were given ingredients to work with, in this case, a bone-in pork rack, a pork collar — a center-cut boneless pork butt — and a selection of baby summer squash and yellow corn. They were required to create a platter with the ingredients, as well as a plated serving for the jury.

Although only the chef and commis were allowed to work, with their coach advising, the kitchen was filled with observing chefs in their white jackets and tall white toques, as well as photographers and a film crew, while rock music pulsated throughout the kitchen.

“They try as much as possible to replicate the atmosphere of the Bocuse,” said Skye Morgan, a culinary executive director for Ment’Or, who described the often wild and noisy scene in Lyon where enthusiastic supporters of teams blow horns and ring cowbells.

“The idea is — hey, if you win here, you can do it again,” she said.

The kitchen work at times suggested a hospital operating room with people in white, clustered around a table where intricate procedures were being carried out — in this case, for example, the precise placement of flower blossoms with tweezers.

In the afternoon, however, the atmosphere shifted to high drama in the Chuck Williams exhibit hall where the 11 judges in their chefs’ whites were waiting at a long table in the bedecked with American flags.

Clocks overhead ticked off the seconds to teams’ deadlines, and finally two servers carried in the creation of the first team: Angus McIntosh, a private chef who previously worked at The French Laundry in Yountville, and his commis, Alex Armer from Oklahoma, currently a student at the CIA in Napa. Their coach was Corey Siegel who was a commis at the 2013 Bocuse d’Or. The mirrored platter was covered with a fantastical, flower-bedecked arrangement — somewhere within it, the pork roast.

Following the platter presentation, a solemn line of servers dressed in black delivered the individual plates to the jury, renowned chefs from around the U.S., including Roland Passot, Junior Borges, Timothy Hollingsworth, Alexander Lee, Olivier Dubreuil, Josiah Citrin, Paul Bartolotta, Richard Rosendale and Matthew Kirkley, who competed at the Bocuse d’Or in 2019. The lone woman on the jury was chef Michelle Karr-Euoka from Hawaii.

An hour later the second competing chef’s platter arrived. Vicenzo Loseto, a former sous chef at the three-Michelin starred Eleven Madison Park in New York, had moved to Napa Valley to work with Philip Tessier at Press restaurant.

Gavin Kennedy, who also works at Press, was his commis, and Tessier, the first American to “ascend the podium” in Lyon, was their coach. Their team had a large contingent of fans wearing pink “Loseto” T-shirts and ringing white cowbells.

De Palma was the third chef to present the platter she and Waddle had created.

“I didn’t put much energy into worrying about the outcome,” De Palma said. “All of my energy over the last two months went toward my run, training my commis, refining my flavors and presenting the best possible plated theme and platter that we could.

“I wanted our presentations to be beautiful and have a refined, yet organic and natural aesthetic but the most important goal for us was that our food had to be delicious. I wanted the judges to clearly identify the ingredients we used and genuinely enjoy the dishes we served.”

After the presentations, behind a wall of curtains, the chefs began their deliberations. The scheduled time for the announcement of the winner was 5:45 p.m., when an audience began to fill the hall. The crowd grew restive as 6:30 p.m. approached with no word from the judges.

“Maybe they lost their calculators,” one member of the audience quipped.

Finally, a parade of chefs began to file in, some 30 of them filling the stage. They announced the best commis of the day, Bradley Waddle; then, with fanfare, the third place chef, Angus McIntosh, followed by Vincenzo Loseta as No. 2, bringing the crowd to its feet to cheer the conclusion that De Palma had won.

Jo McIntosh Hill, who had come from Sacramento for the day to cheer on McIntosh, her nephew, said, win or lose, it’s a triumph to be a finalist. “It’s like climbing Mt. Everest,” she said.

Sharon Olson, of Napa, who cheered on the Loseto team, said she was sorry her neighbors had not come in first, but nonetheless, “it is exciting to see a woman win.”

Women have not been an overwhelming presence at the Bocuse d’Or. Léa Linster, a chef from Luxembourg, was a gold medal winner in 1989, and remains the first and only woman to have accomplished this. In 2021, for the first time, the French chose a team headed by a woman, chef Naïs Priolet, who placed fifth at the 2023 event.

Only two other women have led the American team: chef Susan Weaver in 1987 and chef Tracy O'Grady in 2001.

“I don’t often acknowledge the fact that I am a woman in a predominantly male industry because I would much rather people focus on my technique, work ethic and the food that I serve,” De Palma said.

“However, to downplay the fact that this is a significant accomplishment for women in the world of gastronomy wouldn’t be right. I feel an immense amount of pride to be a woman representing our country … I’m so honored to have this opportunity.

“We will be going up against some of the best chefs in the world and we want to reach the top of the podium,” she concluded.

